The 2025 season was a trial by fire for the New York Giants, but amidst the 4-13 wreckage, a cornerstone emerged in East Rutherford. After trading up to secure him at No. 25 overall, the Giants watched Jaxson Dart blossom into a dual-threat signal-caller with franchise quarterback potential.

Now, as the John Harbaugh era officially begins, the national media is catching on to what Big Blue fans saw in flashes all season. Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently named Jaxson Dart a premier breakout candidate for 2026, citing a statistical profile that suggests the young signal-caller is on the verge of superstardom.

Jaxson Dart Named Giants’ Top 2026 Breakout Candidate By PFF

In a recent article listing one early 2026 breakout candidate for each NFL franchise, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman highlighted Dart for the Giants:

“Dart was certainly in the spotlight during his rookie season, and he earned a respectable 68.4 PFF overall grade with an injury-ravaged supporting cast,” Wasserman wrote. “Star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury in Dart’s first start. Running back Cam Skattebo suffered his own season-ending injury in Week 8. Left tackle Andrew Thomas also missed four games. Armed with a healthier supporting cast and a new coaching staff, Dart has a chance to improve significantly in 2026.”

Dart and the Giants played the 2025 season with many of the team’s significant pieces out of the lineup due to injuries. That, coupled with mid-season coaching turnover, created a recipe for disaster while developing a young quarterback.

However, despite the challenges, Dart persevered and managed to put together one of the most prolific rookie seasons in franchise history. Now, entering 2026 with more stability on the sidelines, Dart could break through.

Category Stat Giants Rookie Rank (All-Time) Passing Yards 2,272 2nd Passing TDs 15 3rd Interceptions 5 1st (Lowest for 12+ starts) Completion % 63.7% 1st Passer Rating 91.7 1st Rushing Yards 487 1st (QB) Rushing TDs 9 1st (QB – Franchise Record) Total TDs 24 3rd

Dart Flashed Elite Dual-Threat Potential

In only 12 starts, Dart became the first rookie in NFL history to record 2,200+ passing yards, 450+ rushing yards, and 24 total touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions. According to PFF, Dart’s 5.2% big-time throw rate ranked 8th in the NFL, proving that he has the aggressive vertical mentality that Harbaugh covets.

Dart’s 76.9 PFF rushing grade ranked 9th among all QBs, highlighting a scramble-drill and dual-threat capability that erases coaching mistakes and keeps the chains moving. Dart’s legs are a legitimate weapon that the team’s next offensive coordinator can build an offensive scheme around.

His 9 rushing touchdowns are the most in a single season for a quarterback in the Giants’ franchise history and the 3rd-most rushing touchdowns by a rookie QB in NFL history, trailing only Cam Newton (14) and Billy Kilmer (10). He also became the first quarterback to record a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

The Year 2 Ceiling under Harbaugh

With a healthy Nabers returning and the Giants aiming to re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson, Dart is stepping into a Year 2 environment that should nurture a leap.

Harbaugh’s history with dual-threat stars like Lamar Jackson suggests the Giants’ playbook will be rebuilt around Dart’s speed and elite deep-ball placement.

With significant roster reinforcements anticipated, the burden on Dart to “do it all” will decrease, allowing his natural efficiency to skyrocket. If PFF is right, the 2026 season won’t just be a step forward—it will be the year Jaxson Dart officially puts the NFL on notice.