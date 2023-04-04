NFL Insiders believe Giants will nab top cornerback in the 1st round

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (DB29) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to add talent to their secondary starting a revolving door of cornerbacks on defense in 2022. Opposite of Adoree’ Jackson, the Giants’ CB2 position is wide open for the taking. Big Blue could look to plug that hole in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. NFL Insiders believe the Giants will nab a CB in round one.

Giants ‘can’t go wrong’ with first-round cornerback

While previewing the upcoming NFL Draft, NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger gave his take on who the Giants should draft with their first-round pick, saying the Giants “can’t go wrong” with CB Cam Smith.

“You give Wink Martindale some top level corners,” Baldinger said. “Last year, they played with a lot of guys off the street. They were still pretty good. But I feel like a guy like Cam Smith right here, and this is a deep draft in corners. They’re talking about into the third round you can find guys that can start on Sundays. But I feel like the Giants can’t go wrong if they address that position early in this draft at No. 25.”

Smith is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback out of South Carolina that turned heads at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Smith recorded a 4.43 40-yard dash, along with a 38-inch vertical and a broad jump of 11 feet 2 inches in Indianapolis.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network describes Smith as “a highly-competitive defender that plays the game with confidence and physicality.” Smith projects as a starting outside cornerback at the next level who could play with aggression and likely win a starting job early in his career.

During his 2021 junior year, Smith allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games and only 15 catches on 32 targets the entire season on his way to being named Second-Team All-SEC (Giants.com). He finished his collegiate career with 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 18 passes defended across 32 games.

The Giants could draft Cam Smith and have him start immediately on the outside opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. Smith plays with aggression and has the tackling ability to make an impact against the run, making him a perfect fit in Wink Martindale’s system.

Baldinger is not the only NFL Insider or analyst that sees the Giants going with a cornerback in round one. Todd McShay of ESPN recently released a two-round mock draft in which New York went with Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 25th overall pick.

Many analysts believe the Giants are targeting a wide receiver in the first round of this year’s draft. However, there is a load of cornerback talent for the taking in round one. New York could use their top pick to invest in their secondary.