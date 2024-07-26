Could the Giants’ front office have jobs at risk in 2024?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ down 2023 season, accentuated by Hard Knocks putting the franchise on center stage this summer could spell a shakeup in their front office ranks in 2024.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick had this to say about the job the front office has done to try and pick up the pieces from a 6-11 2023 season, and if it’s been good enough or not (h/t Braulio Perez of GMENHQ):

“The front office will remain under the microscope. Even after adding (Malik) Nabers, has it done enough to support Daniel Jones on the perimeter and with the offensive line? Did it mishandle the Saquon Barkley situation this offseason? Long story short, this team’s decision-makers might not be around in 2025 if Barkley runs all over the Giants in their two meetings vs. the Eagles this season,” Riddick wrote.

Giants management addressed areas of need this summer

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants made other sound moves aside from taking Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this summer. The addition of standout linebacker Brian Burns was a major win for their defense. New York also quickly recovered from losing Barkley by adding fringe-1,000-yard running back Devin Singletary to their backfield.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen also addressed the team’s two weakest spots from 2023, being the offensive line and the secondary. He tacked on former Green Bay Packers OL Jon Runyan Jr. to help protect Daniel Jones and drafted the top-ranked safety in the 2024 Draft class in Tyler Nubin to help fill SS Xavier McKinney’s shoes, the latter of which departed for Green Bay this offseason.

Did the Giants’ front office do enough to create a playoff contender this summer?

Despite the hype surrounding Nabers, as well as Singletary’s consistency and Nubin’s tremendous upside, many believe that the Giants are still not a team that can squeeze their way into the playoffs in 2024. New York was three wins away from equalling the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 9-8 record in 2023. Both teams were the final two seeds that made the playoffs in the NFC.

The question now is, are the Giants’ offseason acquisitions good enough to spark a three-win swing or better than last year? If they are not, management may have to look over their shoulders regarding their job security in years to come.