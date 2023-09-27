Giants will have another new offensive line alignment in Week 4

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have struggled to establish consistency in their offensive line, with frequent changes impacting the team’s rhythm. With another revised starting five anticipated for their upcoming match against the Seattle Seahawks, they hope to find some stability.

During their recent clash against the San Francisco 49ers, Josh Ezeudu stood in at left tackle, and Shane Lemieux occupied the left guard slot. This change was a reaction to injuries sustained by Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson. The silver lining? Both linemen might return in a better shape against Seattle, providing much-needed support for quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense.

Giants’ Expected Week 4 Line-up:

LT: Andrew Thomas

After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Thomas, the 24-year-old stalwart, is eager to return to the lineup. Despite having faced injuries before, the severity of his recent setback caused him to sit out for two weeks. The Giants remain optimistic that Thomas, a pivotal figure in the team, can face the Seahawks and manage any lingering pain.

LG: Ben Bredeson

Good news for the Giants: Ben Bredeson might soon be cleared from the concussion protocol. If his training goes well this week, he could rejoin the starting lineup smoothly. Despite his limited playtime, he has showcased impressive performance metrics, making his absence keenly felt during the 49ers game. At 25, he has proven his mettle as a starting player when fit.

C: John Michael-Schmitz

Rookie John Michael-Schmitz has been a dependable player for the Giants. The 24-year-old center, having experienced changing guards in each game, faces challenges in growth consistency. Nevertheless, his performance has been commendable, and the Giants anticipate his contribution against Seattle’s formidable interior defense.

RG: Marcus McKethan

In his two appearances at right guard for the Giants, McKethan has had mixed reviews. The 24-year-old has shown potential, especially against Arizona. Given Seattle’s rank as the 12th-best pass rush, the Giants hope McKethan’s size and agility will serve them well, preferring him over Mark Glowinski, now in a backup role.

RT: Evan Neal

Evan Neal, at right tackle, has been under scrutiny this season. Despite being one of the few constants in the lineup, his performance leaves room for improvement. Neal’s challenges range from balance issues to fundamental mishaps. When off his game, his offseason efforts seem forgotten.

There’s a sense that Neal may be over-analyzing during games rather than relying on his natural instincts. A boost in confidence and a string of good performances could reinforce the Giants’ trust in him at right tackle, but as of now, it remains a significant worry.