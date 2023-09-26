Giants have a ‘good’ chance of getting star left tackle back in Week 4

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have battled against the odds, missing several pivotal offensive assets in recent weeks. Notably, their star left tackle, Andrew Thomas, who inked a long-term commitment with the Giants, has been conspicuously absent.

Thomas’s stint this season started with a hamstring injury during the Week 1 face-off against the Dallas Cowboys. That game, a staggering 40-0 defeat, did no favors for the team’s morale. Despite the evident discomfort, Thomas showcased resilience, yielding three pressures but no sacks, accumulating 53 snaps in total. Reflecting on his exceptional 2022 performance, he delivered 1,173 snaps, faced 23 pressures, four sacks, and demonstrated commendable consistency.

However, a blocked field goal led to his unfortunate injury, a challenging scenario for any player. This mishap forced him to sit out during the Giants’ victorious resurgence against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and the subsequent Week 3 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. But fans have a reason to be optimistic; Thomas appears to be on the mend, gearing up for the Week 4 Monday night challenge against the formidable Seattle Seahawks.

Positive Projections and Reinforcements for the Giants

Discussing his prospects against Seattle, Thomas indicated that the odds of him participating are “good.” This is undoubtedly music to the ears of quarterback Daniel Jones, especially given the compromised protection he’s been subjected to early this season.

In Thomas’s absence, the Giants turned to Josh Ezeudu, the UNC alum in his sophomore year. Clocking 132 snaps at left tackle, Ezeudu’s performance was a mixed bag. While he allowed five pressures and a sack, his showing against the 49ers was notably lackluster.

However, the Giants’ silver lining doesn’t end with Thomas’s anticipated return. Left guard Ben Bredeson, who made an early exit from the Arizona game due to a concussion, is also set for a comeback. So far this season, Bredeson’s record stands at 101 snaps with just two pressures against him, testifying to his efficiency.

This Michigan graduate, secured in the fourth round by the Ravens several years ago, has evolved into a reliable starting player for the Giants. Although injuries have intermittently marred his progress in past seasons, he now seems poised for action, all set to bolster the left flank against Seattle.