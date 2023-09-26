Giants’ Brian Daboll projects Week 4 starting offensive line

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be rolling into Week 4 with another new offensive line configuration as the team gets a couple of players back from injuries. LT Andrew Thomas and LG Ben Bredeson are expected to return to the lineup, acting as massive reinforcements for a unit that has struggled this season. HC Brian Daboll projected the Week 4 starting offensive line for reporters on Tuesday morning.

Brian Daboll projects Giants’ Week 4 starting offensive line

Daboll spoke to the media this morning as the team prepares for its upcoming Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The 2022 AP NFL Head Coach of the Year projected the team’s starting offensive line for their Week 4 matchup. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Daboll projected the starting offensive line as follows:

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Ben Bredeson

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Marcus McKethan

RT Evan Neal

The Giants expect to get major reinforcements on the offensive line

The Giants have clarified that LG Ben Bredeson is still in concussion protocol, but he is expected to clear the final steps later this week, per Art Stapleton. Bredeson will be a huge boost to the unit as he has excelled in pass protection this season, surrendering just two pressures in Week 1 and zero in Week 2 (prior to his early exit).

LT Andrew Thomas’ importance to the Giants’ offense cannot be understated. The 2022 second-team All-Pro is arguably the best player on the roster and the team has not been the same without him in the lineup. Last season, Thomas surrendered only 23 total pressures across 18 games and was one of just three tackles to grade above 80.0 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

Getting both Bredeson and Thomas back in the lineup will be essential for Big Blue as they aim to mitigate their woes in pass protection.

Marcus McKethan maintaining his spot at right guard

Perhaps the most surprising takeaway from Daboll’s projected offensive line comes at right guard. Second-year OG Marcus McKethan is expected to maintain his role in the starting lineup after filling in at right guard for the past two weeks.

McKethan overtook the starting spot after veteran RG Mark Glowinski was benched following a woeful Week 1 performance.

Fellow second-year OL Joshua Ezeudu was also considered to be a top candidate for the starting right guard job after practicing that position for the entirety of the summer and turning in two solid performances at left tackle in Week 1 and Week 2. However, McKethan’s performances these past two games have earned him the right to start.