Giants’ offensive line unsurprisingly ranks dead last in PFF’s latest rankings

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a major weak point for the team so far this season. With LT Andrew Thomas and LG Ben Bredeson expected to return to the lineup, there is some reason for optimism that things will improve, but to this point, the unit has been arguably the worst in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus indeed argues that New York’s offensive line is the worst in the NFL, ranking the unit 32nd in their weekly rankings entering Week 4.

Giants’ offensive line ranked dead last by PFF in Week 4

Following another abysmal performance in Week 3, the Giants’ offensive line ranked 32nd in PFF’s latest rankings for the third week in a row. Big Blue started the season ranked at 29th overall, but have since tumbled their way down to the bottom.

Only 11 guards are allowing a 9%-plus pressure rate this season, and three of them — Mark Glowinski, Shane Lemieux and Marcus McKethan — play for the Giants. Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus

Big Blue’s current crop of offensive linemen is boasting some woefully bad PFF pass-blocking grades:

Position Player PFF Pass-blocking grade Grade Rank LT Joshua Ezeudu 43.4 67 of 73 LG Shane Lemieux 3.8 75 of 75 C John Michael Schmitz Jr. 39.0 31 of 37 RG Marcus McKethan 22.6 70 of 75 RT Evan Neal 36.9 71 of 73 Table via Pro Football Focus

According to PFF, QB Daniel Jones has been under pressure on 46.7% of his dropbacks, the highest rate in the league. The league average last season was 34%.

Can Andrew Thomas turn the unit around?

PFF’s Zoltán Buday did add that the Giants’ ranking should soon improve “if [Andrew] Thomas plays close to how he performed last year.”

Thomas was named a second-team All-Pro last season after turning in an elite 2022 campaign. Last season, Thomas surrendered only 23 total pressures across 18 games and was one of just three tackles to grade above 80.0 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking, per PFF.

New York has been without Thomas for their past two games after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1. Thomas’ return to the lineup should bring some much-needed stability to the offensive line, hopefully giving QB Daniel Jones some time to operate in the pocket.