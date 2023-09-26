Giants’ rookie corner dodges injury bullet

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ regular season has been riddled with injuries right from its outset. The buzz around the anticipated returns of offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson for the Week 4 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks has been tangible. Yet, all eyes have also been on rookie cornerback Deonte Banks after he exited last Thursday’s game with an alarming left arm injury.

Interestingly, Banks had a brief exit in Week 1 during the match against the Dallas Cowboys due to cramps. However, his resilience was on display when he took to the field as a full participant in practice and made a noticeable difference against the Arizona Cardinals. His early NFL journey boasts of 132 defensive snaps in just three games, accumulating six tackles and conceding 71 yards in coverage, which encompasses a touchdown and a pass breakup.

At just 22, this athletic freak exhibits all the essential attributes to not only ascend as a premier cornerback for the Giants but also make a mark in the NFL.

Areas for Improvement for Deonte Banks

Banks has indeed been tested, matching up against proficient receivers. Yet, his tackling technique leaves room for refinement. He often attempts to tackle ball carriers from a higher angle, making him susceptible to stiff arms. This flaw has led to two missed tackles in consecutive weeks, spotlighting areas he needs to address. It’s worth noting that the Giants’ defensive backs, in general, have seemed a tad apprehensive about engaging in contact. Upping their intensity could be the game-changer.

Looking Ahead: Week 4 Expectations for the Giants

Despite the setback, Banks’ injury diagnosis brings a sigh of relief for the Giants’ camp. His left arm’s deep bruise isn’t deemed grave, fostering hope that he’ll be actively participating in the week’s practice. All signs point to him being fully prepped and ready for the impending clash against the Seahawks in Week 4.

Given that the Seahawks boast a formidable receiving trio in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Banks, along with the rest of the Giants’ secondary, will indeed have a demanding task. With potential playoff implications in the backdrop, this match-up promises to be an electrifying affair.