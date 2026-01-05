As the New York Giants navigate the fallout of another NFL Black Monday, the locker room is beginning to voice its expectations for the next head coach. While the front office scours the league for potential head coaching candidates, veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton—the longest-tenured member of the Giants’ offense—offered a nostalgic yet pointed blueprint for the hire.

Darius Slayton Calls for Discipline from Next Head Coach

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters during Monday’s locker room clean-out, Slayton emphasized a need for discipline and structure, stating he wants the next head coach to be “Tom Coughlin-esque.”

“Somebody that’s Tom Coughlin-esque,” he said when asked what qualities he wants in the next HC (h/t SNY). “I feel like he brought a lot of things to this organization. It’s no mistake why he won when he was here. It was his personality and the way he went about his business, and I think it takes a certain type of person to be a head coach in New York.

“It’s a tough job; it obviously comes with a lot of scrutiny. But I think you need to have a certain disposition to get the job done effectively. He probably embodies a lot of the qualities that we require now.”

For a team that has struggled with identity and consistency over the last several seasons, Slayton’s call for a stern, detail-oriented leader resonates as a plea for the return of “The Giants Way.”

The Jeff Hafley Connection: A Modern Disciplinarian?

Interestingly, the candidate on the Giants’ shortlist who perhaps best embodies this requested persona is Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley has already been labeled a “heavy favorite” for the job, largely due to his ability to command a room as a “CEO-type” leader.

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like Coughlin, Hafley is a New Jersey native (Montvale) with deep ties to Boston College—John Mara’s alma mater—and has earned a reputation for a “no-nonsense” approach to preparation.

Long before becoming the head coach of the Giants, Coughlin was also the head coach at Boston College (1991-1993). He then coached the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995 to 2002 before becoming the Giants’ leader in 2004.

In his two seasons leading the Packers’ defense, Hafley transformed a middling unit into a top-10 powerhouse, ranking 5th in total defense and 6th in scoring in 2024. His philosophy mirrors the “Coughlin-esque” demand for discipline; at Boston College, his teams consistently led the ACC in fewest penalties and penalty yards.

If the Giants are looking for a leader who can marry modern NFL schemes with that old-school, meticulous accountability, Hafley fits the profile of the “young Coughlin” the locker room is craving.

A Crucial Search for the Giants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The challenge for Joe Schoen is finding a coach who embodies that Coughlin-esque grit without being an outdated relic in the 2026 NFL landscape. Slayton’s endorsement of a “hard-nosed” approach suggests that the locker room is prepared for a cultural shift, even if it means tougher practices and stricter rules.

Whether that leader is a seasoned veteran like Mike McCarthy or a rising star coordinator like Klint Kubiak or Jesse Minter, the message from the locker room is clear: the Giants don’t just need a new playbook—they need a new standard.