The New York Giants are spiraling, and there’s no sense pretending otherwise. Each passing week brings another demoralizing loss, another round of postgame excuses, and more signs that this regime’s time is running out.

Ownership isn’t expected to make any major moves midseason, but once the 2025 campaign ends, change seems inevitable. The question isn’t if—it’s who.

Daboll’s seat grows hotter with every loss

According to Jordan Raanan of the Breaking Big Blue podcast, general manager Joe Schoen may actually survive the eventual purge, while Brian Daboll could be the one left standing in the fire. That possibility feels more real by the week.

The Giants are undisciplined, uninspired, and inconsistent, and those symptoms usually trace back to coaching. What was once seen as Daboll’s greatest strength—his fiery energy—now comes across as misplaced frustration. The sideline blowups, the tension with assistants, and the flat performances from players all point to a locker room that’s simply run out of belief.

Joe Schoen may avoid the fallout—for now

It’s no secret that Schoen’s track record is mixed. His tenure started with cautious optimism, and to his credit, he’s had some clear hits. Drafting Jaxson Dart looks like a home run, trading for Brian Burns was an All-Pro move, and adding veteran lineman Jermaine Eluemunor last year was one of the few smart, stabilizing free-agent moves this front office made.

But Schoen’s inconsistencies have piled up. For every good addition, there’s been a questionable one. For every moment of promise, there’s been a roster hole that went ignored too long. Still, it seems ownership values his long-term plan more than the short-term results. That trust might be enough to buy him another year.

The coaching domino effect

If Daboll is out, expect a full staff reset to follow. Both defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are unlikely to survive a transition. The team desperately needs fresh eyes, especially someone with a proven background in developing quarterbacks.

With Dart looking like a legitimate franchise cornerstone, the Giants can’t afford to waste his rookie window on bad coaching and instability. Whoever steps in next has to be someone capable of building around a young, confident passer—something Daboll has failed to do consistently since his first year in charge.

A storm is brewing in East Rutherford

At this point, a total overhaul feels not just possible but necessary. The Giants’ offense lacks rhythm, the defense is regressing, and the team’s body language says it all.

The writing’s on the wall for Brian Daboll. The only real question left is whether Schoen’s vision will finally start to deliver—or if ownership is just delaying an inevitable second wave of change next year.