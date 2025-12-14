The New York Giants might have a new leader in the clubhouse as they begin their search for their next head coach.

Giants could be eyeing Packers DC Jeff Hafley as their next head coach

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator and New Jersey-native Jeff Hafley is the “heavy favorite” for the Giants’ head coaching gig, per Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.

Hafley is currently orchestrating one of the best defenses in the NFL with Green Bay. This season, the Packers rank 5th in the NFL in Total Defense (287.2 yards/game) and 6th in the NFL in Scoring (19.0 points/game). They rank top-10 in sacks, rush defense, pass defense, and yards per play.

This is Hafley’s second season as the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

Prior to his current stint as the Packers’ DC, Hafley has had plenty of valuable experience coaching both in the pros and at the collegiate level.

During his stint as the co-defensive coordinator & defensive backs coach at Ohio State University in 2019, Hafley established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country, being ranked ninth overall recruiter for the 2020 class by 247Sports.com.

Hafley was then the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023, where he led the team to three bowl appearances, including a win in the 2023 Fenway Bowl. He finished 6-5 in his first year, the most wins by a first-year coach in college football in 2020. He coached his way to a 22-26 record at Boston College.

Hafley’s prior head coaching experience is valuable

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Although he has never been a head coach in the NFL, Hafley’s prior experience as the head coach at Boston College is valuable. That opportunity gave him the chance to be a CEO, overseeing the entire program and coaching staff.

The Giants would prefer to hire a candidate with prior head coaching experience (NFL experience, preferred). There are certain responsibilities for head coaches at any level that can’t be replicated for coordinators. Hafley knows how to be that top executive in the locker room and the main guy that the media questions.

Pairing that experience with his stellar track record as a defensive coach and playcaller, Hafley is one of the most enticing head coaching candidates in this cycle.

The Giants need a leader of men to step in as their head coach and take command of the locker room. Hafley could be that man.

They also need a coach who can oversee the whole program, not just one side of the ball. Again, Hafley could be that man.

But most importantly, the Giants need to win games. Can Hafley be that man who brings winning ways back to the Big Apple?