The New York Giants have several impending free agents that, ideally, they would like to extend this offseason. However, salary cap limitations might make it difficult for them to get them all signed.

Standout cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, for example, could demand a contract well outside of the Giants’ reach — highlighting the front office’s lack of foresight.

Cor’Dale Flott is paying his way to a big-time payday

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Flott is having the best season of his career. He has emerged as a starter in the Giants’ defensive lineup and has arguably been their best cover cornerback this season.

Through 12 games this season, Flott has totaled 37 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, nine pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one interception. He has surrendered career lows with a 55.0% completion rate and a 76.8 passer rating in coverage.

The 2022 third-round pick has really come into his own as a boundary cornerback for the G-Men. He had previously split time between the boundary and the nickel, but has found his home on the outside now and has become an essential cog in the lineup.

Will the Giants be able to extend Flott?

However, just as Flott is becoming invaluable to the team, his value around the league is spiking and is about to be tested

Flott will be an impending free agent this offseason. The home-grown talent was a clear extension candidate entering the season, as his upward progression each season could have indicated a contract-year breakout was coming.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

But the front office’s lack of foresight in this matter prevented them from signing Flott to an extension last offseason. Now, they will need to bid against other teams on the open market to get him under contract past 2026.

According to Spotrac, Flott has a projected market value of a $10 million annual salary. However, Over The Cap places a $14 million market value on him.

The laws of supply and demand would indicate that Flott will likely see his price balloon on the open market.

Flott is the kind of homegrown talent the Giants would love to extend long-term. But getting the 24-year-old under contract will be easier said than done.