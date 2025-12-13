It is an open secret within the walls of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center that Giants‘ rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter has rubbed some feathers the wrong way this season.

Between demanding Lawrence Taylor’s retired number upon arrival and inconsistent production on the field, the 22-year-old found himself in the crosshairs of veteran leader Dexter Lawrence, who publicly challenged him to “grow up.” Instead of pouting or firing back on social media, Carter has reportedly taken that criticism to heart, realizing that his talent alone isn’t enough to survive in the NFL.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Carter has quietly overhauled his daily approach, arriving at the facility early, leaving late, and burying himself in extra film study. It is the kind of silent professional pivot that fans and coaches have been desperate to see, proving that the message from the team captains actually penetrated the rookie’s ego.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Building a Routine That actually Works

Talent has never been the question with Carter, but consistency and preparation have been major hurdles throughout his rocky rookie campaign. Interim head coach Mike Kafka noticed the shift, noting, “What he’s doing is he’s trying to build some routines for himself. I think as a young player, that’s part of the process — figuring out, ‘When do I get this prep in? When do I get this prep in? When do I take care of my body in the training room?’”

This isn’t just about punching a clock; it is about learning how to be a professional when the cameras aren’t rolling. Carter admitted as much to the Post, stating, “Obviously, I’ve made some mistakes that were critical for the team, but I’m just trying to be a better pro. If I keep doing the same things over and over again, I’m going to get the same results, so I’m just trying to come up with different things to be a better teammate.”

The Stats Tell a Story of “Almost”

On the field, Carter’s season has been a frustrating mix of flashes and disappearances, currently tallying 44 pressures but only two sacks and 21 tackles according to PFF. Those numbers highlight a player who is winning reps but struggling to finish plays, a common issue for rookies adjusting to the speed and physicality of NFL offensive tackles. The high pressure rate suggests the sacks are coming, provided he continues to refine his technique and discipline.

If Carter can marry his elite athletic traits with this newfound work ethic, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2 could be exponential. The Giants don’t need him to be Lawrence Taylor; they just need him to be a disruptive force who compliments Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence.

Looking Ahead: Abdul Carter is a Maturing Asset for 2026

Seeing a young player self-correct in real-time is often more valuable than a few extra sacks in a lost season. Carter is recognizing that his collegiate habits won’t cut it at this level, and that realization is the first step toward stardom. If he carries this professional routine into the offseason, the Giants might finally have the lethal pass-rushing duo they dreamed of on draft night.