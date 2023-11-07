Giants: Tyrod Taylor’s return is up in the air this season

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A rib injury to New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has kept him out of action since Week 7 and is now threatening the rest of his season.

Taylor’s Earliest Return Could Come in Week 13

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported via Twitter that Giants head coach Brian Daboll remains indefinite on whether or not Taylor will see the field again in 2023:

Brian Daboll could not commit to Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) returning this season, #Giants. He is on IR for at least 3 more games — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 6, 2023

The injury, sustained after an aggressive tackle from CJ Mosley and Quinton Jefferson of the New York Jets, required Taylor to be hospitalized overnight.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Taylor as week-to-week following his discharge, his current assessment hints that the 34-year-old veteran might be shut down, and at best could make a return in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Giants Have Struggled Without Taylor Under Center

The Giants are 2-7 and their chances of making the playoffs are slim to none. Depending on how Taylor progresses, it may be wise for coach Daboll to keep him out for the remainder of the year unless he’s fully recovered.

Taylor’s absence has caused the Giants to go 0-2. New York also lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL this past Sunday in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, depleting their depth chart at the position and forcing the team to rely on third-string and practice squad replacements.

New York was experiencing their best stretch of the season with Taylor inserted into the lineup. Taylor had taken good care of the ball and held command of the offense. He led Big Blue to a strong 14–7 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 8 after keeping the Giants in a tight 14–9 battle against the Buffalo Bills the week before.

The Giants Looking For Top Prospects in 2024 Draft Will Threaten Taylor and Jones’ Jobs

Now, the Giants are reported to be looking at top QB prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, namely Caleb Williams out of the University of Southern California. Drafting Williams or another top prospect threatens Taylor’s positioning on the team, and that of Jones, who could find his time in New York cut short despite his sizable contract.