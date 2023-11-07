Giants teammates outpour support for Daniel Jones following ACL tear

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants received devastating news this week after an MRI confirmed that QB Daniel Jones tore his ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones will be out for the rest of the season as Big Blue continues to spiral out of control, likely heading toward a top pick in the upcoming draft.

Jones’ Giants teammates have since outpoured endless support for their quarterback, describing the situation as “devastating” to reporters and taking to social media to show their love for their captain.

Darius Slayton says the Giants have Daniel Jones’ back

WR Darius Slayton entered the league as one of Jones’ draft classmates, having been selected in the fifth round in 2019. Jones was Big Blue’s first-round selection that season and it did not take long for him to develop a connection on the field and off the field with Big Play Slay.

Slayton has constantly come to the defense of Jones throughout the past several seasons and cited his quarterback as a primary reason for re-signing with the Giants this offseason. When he received the news of his quarterback’s injury, Slayton was met with “devastation.”

“Even though we didn’t know until this morning that he officially tore his ACL but those moments as a player, obviously, the thought goes through your head and the first emotion is devastation,” Slayton told reporters. “We all work extremely hard to make the best out of the 17 opportunities we get every year to play the game we love and having that slip away is not easy for any of us to deal with.”

Slayton made it clear that he and his teammates will give their unwavering support to Jones during his recovery process:

“He’s a very resilient person, a very strong individual – but he’s also not alone in this. We’ll have his back, we’ll support him and be with him through this process.” Darius Slayton on his support for Daniel Jones via Giants.com

As fans and analysts project a new rookie quarterback could be on the horizon for Big Blue, Slayton makes it clear that he and Jones won’t go down without a fight.

“Quite frankly, people have been trying to get myself and him and multiple others out of here since we’ve been here,” he said. “It hasn’t stopped us before and it won’t stop us now.”

Saquon Barkley shows love to Daniel Jones on Instagram

Alongside Slayton, superstar running back Saquon Barkley made his public show of support for Jones on Monday. Barkley took to social media to post his love for his quarterback amidst the injury news:

Andrew Thomas devastated by Jones’ injury

Star LT Andrew Thomas also met with reporters on Monday, expressing his emotions upon hearing the “devastating” injury news.

“Yeah, it’s devastating,” Thomas told reporters. “One of my teammates, one of my good friends, it sucks to hear news like that with injuries like that.”

Thomas added that he did speak with Jones during halftime and offered him “a few motivating words” as doctors ran tests in the locker room of Sunday’s game.

Regardless of his performance on the field, Jones’ character off the field has left a mark on his teammates whom he calls his friends. As the team’s future looks murkier than ever the Giants’ players will continue to provide unwavering support for their quarterback amidst the most uncertain and most challenging time of his career.