Takeaways from Giants’ ugly 30–6 loss versus the Raiders

The New York Giants’ season is continuing to spiral out of control after a 30–6 Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, plummeting their record down to a putrid 2-7. It was an ugly loss for the Giants as the Raiders took control in the first quarter and never looked back en route to their fourth win of the season.

Daniel Jones is likely done for the year

Daniel Jones left the game in the first quarter after suffering a non-contact knee injury. He did not return and now it has been reported by Ian Rappoport that Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests.

Jones had just returned from a neck injury that kept him sidelined for the past three weeks and is now likely to head to season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.

Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito went 15-20 for 175 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He will likely be New York’s starter the rest of the way with second-string QB Tyrod Taylor currently on injured reserve with a rib injury.

Antonio Pierce might have the juice

Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce took the reigns as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach this week following the firing of Josh McDaniels. In his first game as the leading man, Pierce led his team to a dominant 30–6 victory over his former team. Pierce may just have the makings of a head coach in the NFL.

The Giants’ season is in the can

At 2–7 with their franchise quarterback likely heading to season-ending injured reserve, the Giants’ season is over. The team has little (if anything) to play for outside of individual job security for players and coaches. The 2024 offseason will be another rebuilding period for Big Blue.

Considering the poor quality of this team and the loss of Jones, it is a realistic possibility that the Giants will not win another game this season and find themselves drafting a quarterback in April’s 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants will be back in the late afternoon slot next week as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Cowboys will be the favorites to win this divisional matchup.