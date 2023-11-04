Giants place Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ injury woes continue as the team has officially placed TE Darren Waller and QB Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, per Field Yates. Waller and Taylor will be out for at least the next four weeks of the season.

Darren Waller heads to injured reserve

After initial speculation that Waller could be placed on injured reserve, the Giants made the move official on Saturday. Waller will miss at least the next four games of the season with a hamstring injury; a recurring theme as hamstring injuries have hindered Waller for the last several seasons.

Waller missed time during training camp with a hamstring injury but recovered in time for the regular season. His hamstring began to nag at him again several weeks ago but was aggravated further in Week 8, causing him to exit the lineup early in the matchup with the Jets.

The injuries continue to pile up for Waller. He played in only nine games last season, missing much of the year with a hamstring injury, and played only 11 games in 2021. Waller had totaled 36 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown through eight games with the Giants, but his season is at risk of being cut short once again.

Waller will be eligible to return in Week 13, but if he is unable to get back to game shape by then, Big Blue could wind up shutting him down for the season.

Giants place Tyrod Taylor on IR

Taylor was also placed on injured reserve and will be absent for the next four weeks at least. This leaves New York scarily thin at quarterback considering Daniel Jones is just now returning to the lineup from his neck injury and is still reportedly not 100% without pain. Taylor made three starts this season, going 1-2 and totaling 579 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions on the year.

Behind Jones is Tommy DeVito who received playing time last week but finished the game with two completions for -1 yard. DeVito is not a player the Giants feel comfortable relying on, so it will be crucial for Jones to stay healthy while Taylor recovers on injured reserve.