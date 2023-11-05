Giants’ Daniel Jones feared to have suffered a ‘significant knee injury’

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ challenging season took a downturn after a significant defeat by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday evening, with a final score of 30–6. This match marks the Giants’ seventh loss following recent developments in the NFL trade domain.

Post-Trade Deadline Blues

In the wake of the NFL trade deadline, the Giants executed a significant trade involving veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams, sending him off in return for future draft picks—a second-rounder in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

Daniel Jones’ Injury Concerns

Compounding the team’s difficulties is the concern over starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is feared to have sustained a torn ACL in the loss. Jones, attempting to avoid a sack, sustained a non-contact injury—a devastating turn of events, especially considering he had just returned from a neck injury incurred during a game against the Miami Dolphins.

Non-contact injury to Daniel Jones, very tough for him… pic.twitter.com/5Zlw7fPV9g — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 5, 2023

Offensive Struggles and Quarterback Performance

Jones had a rough game, managing only 25 yards with four receptions out of nine targets while missing connections with rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt that could have changed the game’s dynamics. Following Jones’ exit, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito stepped in, throwing for 175 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Draft Implications and Quarterback Dilemma

The Giants’ current trajectory could position them for a high draft pick next year, opening the possibility of selecting a new quarterback to lead the team forward. Despite recently extending Jones with a four-year, $160 million deal, the team has a potential exit after the 2024 season with a $22.2 million dead money implication.

Financial Ramifications and Future Prospects

Regardless of the outcome, the Giants are obligated to Jones’ $47 million salary next year. However, drafting a new quarterback could be more financially prudent in the long term, starting from 2025. Although Jones’ contract will count against their salary cap next season, the Giants could foster open competition for the starting role or attempt to trade Jones to alleviate some financial pressure.

The Challenge of Moving Jones

Moving Jones, however, poses a significant challenge due to his hefty contract, which averages $40 million annually. With the injury’s severity not yet confirmed but the circumstances looking grim, the Giants’ situation appears increasingly complex.