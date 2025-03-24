Giants’ top decision-makers attending Miami Pro Day to scout quarterback prospect

Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on the quarterbacks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. They met with many of the top prospects during the NFL Scouting Combine and plan to host top-30 visits with the class’s quarterbacks.

Sitting atop most draft boards is Miami QB Cam Ward. The consensus best quarterback in the draft class is projected to be the first-overall pick in April’s draft. The Giants are picking No. 3 overall, however, that won’t stop them from doing their proper scouting evaluation of Ward this offseason.

Giants GM and HC both attending Miami Pro Day

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, both the Giants’ general manager and head coach will be in attendance at Miami to scout Ward and company:

“As anticipated, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are expected in attendance at Cam Ward’s Pro Day today,” Stapleton posted on X.

Schoen and Daboll have been consistent figures at the Pro Days for all of the top quarterback prospects in each of the last several draft classes. With no quarterback of the future on their roster this offseason, that trend will continue.

Could the Giants land Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This offseason, the Giants have been intent on upgrading the quarterback position with a veteran signal-caller. They signed 31-year-old Jameis Winston to a two-year contract and have continued to express interest in both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on the free agency market.

However, none of these veterans would necessarily give the Giants a long-term solution at the position. Franchise quarterbacks are found through the NFL Draft. Big Blue picks third overall in this year’s draft putting them in a position to land a top quarterback prospect.

That prospect is unlikely to be Ward, however. The Giants have been diligent in adding veteran quarterbacks through free agency, but the Tennessee Titans have not. This seems to be a clear indication that the Titans will take Ward with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Unless the Giants can convince the Titans to trade down in exchange for a haul of draft picks, it seems unlikely that they will land Ward. But the Giants have reportedly been interested in trading up, so it’s just a matter of convincing Tennessee.

Ward would be an exciting addition to Big Blue. The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist threw for 4,313 yards with a 39-7 TD-INT ratio last season. He was named an All-American for his efforts as he led the nation in touchdown passes. Drafting Ward would give the Giants a quarterback of the future.