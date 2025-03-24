Giants could be planning a major shift in draft strategy

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants have spent the entire offseason building a maze of misdirection, and as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, their quarterback strategy remains anything but clear. Monday morning’s reports revealed that New York isn’t out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes just yet—even after signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal that includes another $8 million in incentives.

That incentive-heavy structure says it all: Winston isn’t guaranteed the starting job. He’s insurance. A placeholder. And if Rodgers—or even Russell Wilson—chooses the Giants, the entire draft-day plan could pivot in a major way.

If It’s Winston, It Might Be Sanders

The Giants have been consistently connected to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout the offseason, and with good reason. Sanders brings accuracy, maturity, and a high football IQ. In 2024, he posted 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a nation-leading 73.4% completion rate.

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

He’s not an athletic marvel, but his ability to make quick reads and dissect defenses fits perfectly into a West Coast-style offense. Sanders thrives when kept upright and allowed to pick apart coverages. However, his limitations as a runner and concerns about his deep ball velocity give teams some pause.

Still, if the Giants don’t land another marquee quarterback, pairing Sanders with playmakers like Malik Nabers, Darius Slaton and Wan’Dale Robinson makes sense. It gives the offense a young nucleus to grow with—and gives GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll a long-term plan to sell.

If It’s Rodgers or Wilson, BPA Becomes the Move

On the flip side, if the Giants do land Rodgers or Wilson, the approach changes entirely. A win-now move calls for win-now talent, and New York could pivot to taking the best player available at No. 3.

Enter Travis Hunter.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old two-way phenom posted 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, and a jaw-dropping 79.3% reception rate for Colorado last season. Defensively, he allowed just 222 yards in coverage, a 56.1% completion rate, with four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Hunter has Hall of Fame potential on either side of the ball. He’s the kind of playmaker who immediately raises a team’s ceiling—whether as a WR1 or a lockdown corner. Drafting him allows the Giants to be flexible. They can plug him in wherever they need help most.

Linebacker Abdul Carter out of Penn State is another wildcard. He’s an explosive edge rusher who racked up 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last year. He’s exactly the kind of defensive disruptor the Giants would love to pair with Brian Burns.

The Giants Are Trying to Win Now—Not Later

Everything about this offseason says the Giants aren’t building for 2026—they’re trying to survive 2025. The Stafford trade talks, Winston’s deal, the Rodgers flirtation—they’re grasping for immediate answers.

Signing a top quarterback would allow them to chase Hunter or Carter. Settling with Winston likely forces their hand on Sanders. Either way, the Giants are running out of time to make the right call.