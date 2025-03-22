Giants’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers ‘totally unaffected’ by recent quarterback signing

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants finally signed a quarterback late on Friday night, inking veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. While Winston could wind up being the Giants’ starting/bridge quarterback to begin the season, he could also end up being a backup.

Since the start of the offseason, the Giants have been pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers in free agency. Despite their signing of Winston, their pursuit of Rodgers might still be longing.

Giants’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers “totally unaffected” by Jameis Winston signing

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, signing Winston will not prevent the Giants from continuing to pursue Rodgers:

“Jameis Winston to the Giants—this is a smart move by New York. Gives them a vet in the room for now. Their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers is totally unaffected by it, I’m told,” Breer reported on X.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Winston’s deal with Big Blue was only worth $8 million across two years, though, incentives could take it as high as $16 million in total. That base price of $4 million per season, however, is certainly not starting quarterback money. That is a lower average salary than the deals that the Giants’ previous backup quarterbacks (Drew Lock $5M and Tyrod Taylor $7M) had signed.

Considering the Giants are only paying Winston backup wages, they could still be in the free agency market for a veteran starter. New York could potentially bring in Rodgers to be their starter while Winston backs him up. Such a double-dip at the quarterback position in free agency would protect the Giants in the NFL Draft as they pick third overall and could miss out on the top two quarterbacks in the draft class if Tennessee and Cleveland decide to take them.