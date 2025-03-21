Giants sign veteran gunslinging quarterback to 2-year deal

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New York Giants finally made their move at quarterback, signing 31-year-old veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, per Jordan Schultz of NFL on Fox. With incentives, the deal could climb to $16 million — a low-risk, high-reward move that offers flexibility without closing any doors.

Winston appeared in nine games for the Cleveland Browns last season, tossing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The numbers don’t leap off the page, but he reminded everyone of his potential in a monster Week 13 outing against the Denver Broncos — a 497-yard, four-touchdown showcase that flashed vintage Jameis upside.

A Smart Insurance Policy

This signing doesn’t lock the Giants into Winston long-term, nor does it prevent them from chasing a higher-end quarterback solution. The team still has a shot at drafting a signal-caller with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In fact, this move might solidify their flexibility. With Winston in the fold, the Giants aren’t boxed into making a desperation move. He gives them a capable starter who knows how to manage an offense, but his presence won’t disrupt the long-term development of a rookie like Shedeur Sanders, who remains closely linked to Big Blue.

Reading Between the Lines

The timing of the signing says a lot. The Giants pivoted to Winston immediately after Aaron Rodgers wrapped up his visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That likely signals New York is out of the Rodgers sweepstakes.

Rather than wait around for another potential miss, general manager Joe Schoen struck a deal with a veteran who knows what a bridge role looks like — and may even welcome the challenge. Winston will be highly motivated to improve his stock and show he can still be a capable NFL starter, even if the future in New York belongs to someone else.

Preparing for a Dual-Track Approach

Winston’s arrival opens the door for the Giants to follow a dual-track strategy: compete now while preparing for later. With a contract that won’t hurt them financially and a skillset that can win games in the short term, Winston allows the Giants to stay competitive while grooming a potential franchise quarterback.

All signs point to Shedeur Sanders as the likely draft target at No. 3. If that plays out, Winston would begin the year as QB1 — at least until the rookie is ready to take over.