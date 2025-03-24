Giants reportedly ‘still in play’ for Super Bowl-winning QB in free agency

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may not be done fortifying their roster with veteran quarterback talent.

Giants still in the mix for QB Russell Wilson in free agency

Per NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, the Giants may still have their sights set on free agent star QB Russell Wilson:

“Per multiple sources, Wilson remains on the Giants’ radar screen — even after the signing of Jameis Winston,” Florio reported. “It came up because, frankly, we removed the Giants from the list of teams looking for veteran quarterbacks. In response to our assessment that the Giants won’t be pursuing another veteran signal-caller, one source explained that Winston was signed to be the backup quarterback. And that Wilson should not be ruled out.”

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

One of the network’s sources had this to say regarding New York’s priorities, given that the Giants have Wilson on their radar screen:

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings.”

Giants would have three veteran QBs with Wilson signing

The Giants inked two-year veteran QB Tommy DeVito to a one-year deal as one of their first offseason moves. New York then added Jameis Winston to a two-year deal on Friday.

While Winston is sufficient to be the Giants’ bridge quarterback for the next two seasons, he comes with concerns. Namely, the FSU product’s proneness to turnover the ball counteracts his big arm, coupled with his volume yardage.

Thus, a talent like Wilson could stabilize the Giants’ offense while establishing a quintessential culture. Across 11 starts in 2024, the 10-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,482 passing yards with a 16-5 touchdown-interception ratio for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson is reportedly mulling a short list of teams as the NFL world awaits where he’ll take his talents to next. With the Giants expected to draft a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Wisconsin product would still be worth an investment.