Giants named ‘logical’ landing spot for high-upside quarterback on trade block

The New York Giants have brought in Jameis Winston through free agency this offseason, giving them a veteran quarterback who could be inserted into the starting lineup. However, the 31-year-old Winston on a two-year contract is hardly a long-term solution at the position.

Drafting a quarterback will still likely be a priority for the Giants in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. However, picking No. 3 overall, there is a chance that both of the class’s top quarterbacks are off the board. In that nightmare scenario, they could pivot to the trade market and aim to add a young, high-upside talent in exchange for a draft pick.

Giants named “logical destination” for Patriots QB Joe Milton via trade

New England Patriots QB Joe Milton has received intrigue on the trade block this offseason. The uber-athletic signal-caller was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round last year. He appeared in just one game last season but flashed potential in a Week 18 win over the Bills.

With Drake Maye clearly established as the Patriots’ quarterback of the future, Milton could be on the move. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports thinks the Giants would be a “logical destination” for Milton in a trade:

“Even at the NFL Draft, a quarterback worthy of the No. 3 overall pick isn’t a slam dunk to be available to them with the Titans and Browns — two teams that could use a quarterback — ahead of them,” Sullivan argued. “With all that in mind, Milton is at least an option with some upside that could be available at a relatively low cost for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.”

The reported “relatively low cost” asking price for Milton in a trade is a third-round pick, per Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand. That’s quite an appreciation in value for the Patriots, who selected Milton in the sixth round one offseason ago. But for a Giants team in need of upgrading their ceiling at quarterback, it could be a reasonable price tag to consider if they are unable to land a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Milton is a 6-foot-5, 244-pound signal caller with rare speed and elite arm strength. While he might not have the most technical refinement as a passer, he has traits at the quarterback position that simply cannot be taught. In the right environment, perhaps he could be taught how to play the position at a more polished level, pairing skill with talent and developing into something special. Whether or not the Giants want to take on such a project or feel as though they would be the right environment to nurture his talent remains to be seen.