Giants playing extremely risky game heading into 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants may have signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal, but don’t be fooled — the quarterback carousel in East Rutherford may not be finished spinning.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are still considering the possibility of adding another high-profile veteran passer, even with Winston locked in on a contract that could be worth up to $16 million with incentives.

Winston’s Deal Is a Bridge, Not a Block

Winston’s contract is structured in a way that makes it easy to move on after just one season. The Giants have essentially brought in a placeholder — a steady veteran presence who can start games if needed, mentor a rookie, or back up a more accomplished starter if one is added.

That’s where Russell Wilson enters the conversation. With Aaron Rodgers appearing increasingly unlikely to sign in New York after his recent visits elsewhere, Wilson remains the next realistic target on general manager Joe Schoen’s radar.

Adding Wilson would shift Winston’s role down the pecking order but raise the Giants’ win-now ceiling considerably.

Draft Day Gamble Looms Large

Even if a second veteran signing doesn’t materialize, the Giants are expected to target a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft. But that path is not without significant risk.

The Titans, holding the No. 1 overall pick, are expected to select Miami’s Cam Ward — widely viewed as the top QB in the class. After that, things get murky. The Cleveland Browns are sitting at No. 2 and have kept their intentions close to the vest.

Some insiders believe the Browns may pass on a quarterback entirely. Others argue that with their current roster needs, they may not be able to afford skipping out on a potential franchise quarterback like Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado.

That leaves the Giants at No. 3 hoping the dominoes fall in their favor.

Sanders or Bust?

New York has been routinely linked to Sanders throughout the offseason. His poise, accuracy, and mental processing — not to mention gaudy stats from Colorado — have made him an intriguing fit in Brian Daboll’s system.

Still, the Giants are playing a dangerous game. If both Ward and Sanders are off the board, Schoen may be forced to either trade back, take the best player available, or package picks to climb back into the first round to target someone like Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.

Dart, while talented, is a step down in pedigree from Sanders or Ward — making that Colts win late last season even more painful in hindsight.

Schoen’s Clock Is Ticking

Make no mistake, this offseason is as much about self-preservation as it is long-term planning for Schoen. Bringing in two veteran quarterbacks would suggest he’s pushing for immediate results. But drafting a rookie QB would show the front office still has some runway.

Trying to accomplish both? That’s threading a needle with the lights off.

Still, with around $17 million in available cap space and multiple contract restructures still on the table, the Giants have room to maneuver. Whether it’s another splash signing or a bold move on draft night, they need an answer.