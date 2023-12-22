Giants’ rising star in line for big performance against struggling Eagles secondary

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are double-digit underdogs this week as they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Christmas Day. Over the years, the Eagles have dominated the Giants, winning 16 out of their last 19 meetings.

With a slim 0.1% chance to make the playoffs, the Giants’ season is basically over; however, they still have plenty of motivation to compete. They have a chance to pull off a surprising win or, at the very least, give a tough fight to their division rivals if they can take advantage of the Eagles’ weak secondary.

The Eagles secondary has struggled this season

The Eagles’ secondary is known to give up big plays and has many holes. Their secondary has allowed 3,820 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air. They are giving up an average of 255.4 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL in pass defense.

With only six interceptions this season, the unit has been far less of a threat in the passing game than in previous years.

The Eagles are likely to be without cornerback Darius Slay, who is dealing with a knee injury, further weakening their vulnerable secondary.

Philadelphia lost starting slot CB Avonte Maddox in Week 2 with injury, leaving them scrambling for answers at the nickel corner position. With a rotating cast of players such as James Bradberry, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks, Sydney Brown, and Bradley Roby, their slot coverage seems to lack consistency and reliability.

The Eagles just opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, and he can be added to the roster at any point, so his status is one to monitor leading up to their matchup on Monday.

The Giants need to get the ball to Wan’Dale Robinson

Through the first 14 weeks of the season, Philadelphia’s defense has allowed 1,359 yards to slot receivers, and with their slot CB position in disarray, Giants’ slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson presents a significant threat.

If Maddox isn’t activated to the roster, Robinson will likely be matched up with Bradley Roby, who has seemingly taken over the slot position in recent weeks.

Against a potentially mismatched Roby, who might lack the necessary speed to keep up with Robinson, the Giants must prioritize getting the ball into Robinson’s hands.

Despite the ongoing struggles of Big Blue’s offense, Robinson has emerged as a key playmaker for the team. He has showcased his versatility by excelling as both a rusher and receiver, accumulating 42 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown this season, along with eight carries for 63 yards on the ground.

Robinson delivered a breakout performance in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers. He amassed six catches on seven targets for a season-high 79 yards while also adding 36 rushing yards on two carries, totaling a career-high 115 scrimmage yards.

Robinson is coming off a down game in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, with him only managing to secure four receptions for 25 yards. However, the entire offense struggled during this match.

If the offense, more specifically the offensive line, can replicate the success they had against the Green Bay Packers, Robinson has the potential to bounce back and deliver another standout performance.