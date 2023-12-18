Giants players disillusioned after losing ‘must-win’ Week 15 matchup

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ most recent loss sent the team crashing back down to earth after a three-game winning streak had them flying high. Big Blue’s 24–6 loss to the Saints brought their record to 5-9, sucking the life out of their playoff dreams.

Following the game, Giants LB Bobby Okereke spoke with the media and made it clear that the locker room understands the ramifications of this loss, signaling a sense of disillusion from the players.

Giants disappointed after losing “must-win” matchup

Okereke spoke to reporters in front of his locker after the team’s loss on Sunday and made it clear that there are no delusions floating amongst the players — they understand the severity of this week’s loss.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Okereke described this week’s matchup as a “must-win game.” After losing a “must-win game,” the Giants seem out of options and likely out of the playoff hunt.

Duggan said “Players acknowledged that the playoff dream is essentially dead,” signaling a return to reality for Big Blue.

Despite the loss, New York’s 5-9 record technically keeps them only two games out of the seventh seed in the NFC. However, with three tough matchups upcoming to close the season, a playoff run seems all but impossible.

The Giants will face the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day next week before playing the Los Angeles Rams on New Year’s Eve, then facing the Eagles again to close out the season in Week 18. With the playoff hopes all but dead, the G-Men will just aim to end the season on a high note before entering another rebuild in the offseason.