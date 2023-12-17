Giants come back down to earth in loss against Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints beat them handily, 24–6 as Big Blue’s record fell to 5-9.

The Giants’ offensive line still stinks

After surrendering zero sacks in Week 14, it seemed as though the G-Men’s offensive line had finally turned a corner. However, that seemed to be a farce as they regressed back to the poor performance that plagued the offense throughout the season.

QB Tommy DeVito was sacked seven times as the Saints’ pass-rushers were constantly in the backfield applying pressure. Big Blue’s front line failed to recognize or pick up any stunts throughout the game, letting free rushers get home. They also struggled to open holes in the running game as RB Saquon Barkley accumulated just 14 yards on nine carries.

This loss likely takes the Giants out of the playoff hunt

At 5-8 entering this week’s matchup, Big Blue was making a run for the postseason. They had just beaten the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers and were seemingly gaining momentum at the perfect time for an unlikely run. However, this loss puts a damper on their playoff hopes as the Saints were one of the teams ahead of them in the race for a Wild Card spot.

Moving up the draft board

With this loss, the Giants now hold the sixth-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. This is, of course, subject to significant change by the season’s end. But for a team that was looking to move down the draft order and up the standings, this is a devastating outcome.

Is Tommy DeVito Mania over?

Tommy DeVito captured national attention over the past few weeks as he led Big Blue back to their winning ways. The run might be coming to an end, though, as this recent loss positions the playoff berth far out of reach.

However, DeVito has still flashed plenty of potential this season and deserves to remain the starter going forward. The rookie sensation still has a chance to compete for a role on the roster next year if he continues to play well down the final stretch of the season.