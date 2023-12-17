Giants’ Tommy DeVito competing for 2024 backup job, per NFL insider

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have won three consecutive games and are hoping to make it four against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. However, the future of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito is still in question since he’s helped fuel an exciting run over the past month and displayed some qualities that suggest he could be a competent NFL quarterback.

While DeVito has been helped by a tremendous Giants defense, forcing 12 turnovers over the past three weeks, Devito has made the most of his opportunities. On the year, he has completed 65.9% of his passes and dropped no worse than 68% over the past three games. He’s tossed eight touchdowns and three interceptions, collecting 855 yards through the air. However, he’s been solid on the ground as well, producing 154 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants Have Something in Tommy DeVito

Seemingly, the difference between Daniel Jones and DeVito certainly isn’t $40 million, but the Giants are still unsure about the future of the position. According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, DeVito is locked into the Giants’ starting quarterback spot at present and is trying to cement his job as a primary backup in 2024.

Some have floated the idea of DeVito competing for a starting job, but he’s limited in some ways, given his smaller frame. He’s shown the ability to throw on the run and make some impressive plays, but the Giants need a truly elite talent, and they may be within range to land quarterback Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

Given what head coach Brian Daboll has been able to get out of DeVito, imagine what he could do with a player like Daniels, who contains elite physical traits and is coming off a Heisman-winning season. DeVito has a chance to continue his growth and development, and given his recent stretch of success, he’s exceeding expectations as a drafted quarterback out of Illinois.