The Giants’ offensive line has been historically bad this season

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a disaster for years, but this season has been particularly poor. Injuries and inconsistencies have plagued and shifted the lineup, causing frequent changes to be made to the starting five. This has resulted in an offensive line that is on a historically bad pace this season.

The Giants’ offensive line is making the wrong kind of history

This season, the Giants have surrendered 76 sacks, tied third for the most in a single season in NFL history. In second place are the 1997 Arizona Cardinals who surrendered 78 sacks. Big Blue has three games left to play this season, putting them on pace to easily surpass the ’97 Cardinals and move into second place.

In first place are the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles. That unit, tantalized by Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in his MVP season, allowed a staggering 104 sacks that season. This seems like a record that will not be broken anytime soon, though, that second-place total is likely heading into the possession of the New York Giants.

This near-record-setting season highlights just how bad the G-Men’s offensive line has been this season and how important it will be to address the unit in the offseason. Surrendering five sacks per game on average, it is no wonder why the offense has struggled to produce points and move the ball efficiently this season.