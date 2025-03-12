Giants might pivot to 40-year-old free agent if they miss out on preferred quarterback options

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers as he mulls offers from them and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers is the Giants’ top target to upgrade their quarterback position this offseason, however, there is no guarantee they land him as the Steelers can offer a more competitive roster to play alongside.

Plan B for the Giants is Russell Wilson, who went to the playoffs with the Steelers last season. But even he might take some convincing to join a roster that just went 3-14 last season. If the Giants miss out on both Rodgers and Wilson, they will then need to pivot to Plan C.

Giants might be interested in signing Joe Flacco as a backup plan

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants might have identified a possible Plan C at quarterback in free agency: 40-year-old Joe Flacco. If they miss out on both Rodgers and Wilson, then Flacco could be a player who interests the Giants:

“If the Giants miss out on Rodgers and Wilson, a player who might interest them is Joe Flacco,” Schwartz reports. “…Do the Giants want to see this scenario unfold? No, they do not. But they are running out of options.”

In 2024, Flacco went just 2-4 as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts. However, he posted a respectable stat line, throwing for 1,761 yards with a 12-7 TD-INT ratio.

What could 40-year-old Flacco bring to the Giants?

Flacco is not far removed from a strong outing. In 2023, Flacco was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year after he went 4-1 in five starts for the Cleveland Browns, leading them to an unlikely playoff berth. He threw for 1,616 yards with a 13-8 TD-INT ratio in those five regular-season starts.

If the Giants could get Flacco to play at that level, then he could be a worthwhile signing. It is extremely unlikely that he would start a full season with the Giants anyway.

The Giants are picking top-three in this year’s draft and have expressed an interest in trading up to the No. 1 overall pick, presumably for Miami QB Cam Ward. If the Giants sign Flacco as their pivot from Rodgers/Wilson, he would be viewed as a short-term bridge option, simply starting the season while their newly-drafted rookie quarterback prepares himself.