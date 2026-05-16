The New York Giants may have quietly pulled off one of the better value signings of the offseason with Darnell Mooney.

That might sound aggressive in a receiver room that already has Malik Nabers, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and a bunch of other bodies fighting for touches, but the price and the upside still line up really well. This is the kind of move that can look modest in March and end up mattering a whole lot by October.

The contract is a big part of why. Mooney’s deal was reported as a one-year pact worth up to $10 million, and the fact that so much of the value is tied to incentives is exactly how you should structure a swing like this. If he cashes in, it probably means the Giants got real production. That is a trade anyone should take.

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The production ceiling is real

This is where the context matters.

Mooney is only two seasons removed from 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. That would have been better than any season Darius Slayton has had with the Giants, considering Slayton’s career-high is 770 receiving yards.

He did fall off in 2025, finishing with 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown, so let’s not act like there is no risk here. But that drop also explains why the Giants were able to get a player with real speed and real vertical juice on a prove-it structure instead of paying premium WR2 money.

The fit in this offense makes sense

What I like most is that Mooney does not need to be the No. 1 guy to make this work.

Nabers is obviously the headliner. He is going to get the volume. But Mooney can still thrive as the field-stretcher and movement piece who forces defenses to respect the entire width and depth of the formation. That matters for Jaxson Dart, and it matters for an offense that wants to get more explosive without becoming one-dimensional.

The Giants also have a built-in comfort layer here because Matt Nagy coached Mooney in Chicago. That kind of familiarity helps when you are trying to plug a veteran into a new system quickly.

It is also why calling him one of the Giants’ more underrated moves never felt off to me. He is not here to dominate the target share. He is here to make the room more dangerous.

A loaded room does not make him expendable

If anything, it should help him.

Defenses are going to spend so much attention on Nabers and the other pass-catching pieces that Mooney should get favorable matchups if he still has that second gear. And if Malachi Fields really pushes for early snaps, that only gives the Giants more flexibility to move Mooney around instead of asking him to live in one static role.

That is why I like the bet. The Giants are not paying for a sure thing, but they are paying a reasonable number for a player who has already shown he can flirt with 1,000 yards when the situation is right. If Mooney gets back anywhere close to that 2024 level, this contract is going to look like a steal.