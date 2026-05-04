The Giants secured veteran WR Darnell Mooney on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason, effectively ending the Giants’ years-long search for a legitimate vertical threat to pair with Malik Nabers. While the spotlight remains on the For a team that overhauled its receiving corps to prioritize speed and separation, Mooney isn’t just a depth signing—he’s in line to be their legitimate WR2.

Can Darnell Mooney Return to Form with the Giants?

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Darnell Mooney arrives in New York looking to recapture the magic of his 2024 season in Atlanta, where he narrowly missed the 1,000-yard mark with 64 receptions for 992 yards and 5 touchdowns. While his 2025 campaign took a statistical dip (32 catches for 443 yards) amidst the Falcons’ quarterback carousel, his underlying metrics remained elite.

Mooney maintained an average depth of target (aDOT) of 14.4 yards (per PFF), ranking 8th among all qualified wide receivers, proving he still possesses the top-end speed to take the lid off a defense. For a Giants offense that values vertical speed in Matt Nagy’s new system, Mooney’s ability to win downfield is the perfect complement to Nabers.

Metric 2024 (ATL) 2025 (ATL) Career Totals Receptions 64 32 309 Receiving Yards 992 443 4,028 Yards Per Catch 15.5 13.8 13.0 Touchdowns 5 1 17 Longest Catch 49 Yards 26 Yards 64 Yards aDOT (Depth) 14.1 14.4 —

Mooney & Nabers: The Giants’ WR1 and WR2

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The real value of the Mooney signing lies in the tactical flexibility it gives offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. In Chicago, Nagy oversaw Mooney’s career-best 1,055-yard season, and that familiarity will be crucial as the Giants integrate their new offensive weapons. By sliding Mooney into the WR2 role, the Giants can take pressure off Nabers in the WR1 role. Mooney can become more of a downfield target, allowing Nabers to maximize his yards-after-catch (YAC) potential.

Having two capable receiving threats on the boundaries will force safeties to stay deep, creating massive passing lanes for the Giants’ other additions, like tight end Isaiah Likely.

A Proven Veteran for a Young Quarterback

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Beyond the physical tools, Mooney brings 91 games of NFL experience to a room that desperately needs a steadying hand. With Wan’Dale Robinson departing for Tennessee, Mooney steps in as a veteran who can mentor third-round pick Malachi Fields and help Jaxson Dart navigate his second season.

Mooney’s 13.0 yards per reception career average reflects a consistent ability to generate explosive plays, regardless of the quarterback. If Mooney can replicate his 2024 efficiency, the Giants will have successfully built a dynamic offense that finally moves the needle in the NFC East.