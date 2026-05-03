After fortifying the trenches and the defense on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, the Giants turned their attention to the skill positions on Day 2. They stole Tennessee CB Colton Hood in the second round before executing a tactical trade-up with the Cleveland Browns to secure Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields at No. 74 overall in Round 3.

The price—surrendering picks 105 and 145, plus a 2027 fourth-rounder—reflects how highly the Giants valued Fields’ unique profile. For an offense that overhauled its receiving corps to better support Jaxson Dart, Fields represents the big-bodied, contested-catch specialist the unit has lacked in recent years.

Malachi Fields Fits John Harbaugh’s “Bully Ball” Mentality

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Standing 6’4″ and weighing 220 pounds, Fields is a physical receiver who can compete on the boundary. In his final season at Notre Dame, Fields proved to be the ultimate safety valve for the Fighting Irish, averaging a career-best 17.5 yards per reception and recording 630 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2025.

His statistical profile is defined by efficiency and physicality; he finished the year with a 74.8 PFF receiving grade and a 113.0 passer rating when targeted. Fields isn’t a burner—clocking a 4.61-second 40-yard dash—but his massive catch radius and strength allow him to dominate at the catch point.

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The Path to WR2 Status

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While Malik Nabers remains the undisputed alpha, the WR2 role behind him is up for grabs following the team’s strategic retooling of the offensive depth chart. Fields enters a competition where his size and length provide a direct contrast to the Giants’ existing speedsters like Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton.

Plus, Mooney is on a one-year deal, and the Giants have an out in Slayton’s contract this upcoming offseason. Fields is a long-term option, while the two veterans are short-term.

If Fields can translate his 47.8% contested catch rate to the pro level, he could quickly become Jaxson Dart’s favorite red-zone target and surpass Slayton and Mooney on the depth chart.

Fields Brings Physicality to the Giants’ Receiving Corps

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Beyond the physical tools, Fields brings a technical polish that suggests he can contribute as a rookie. He logged 89% of his snaps out wide in college and posted a career-best 2.20 yards per route run (YPRR) during his senior campaign. His frame and physicality bring something new to the Giants’ receiving corps.

His experience playing in high-pressure environments like Notre Dame and Virginia has prepared him for the intense spotlight of New York. By trading up to secure Fields, the Giants have signaled that they are no longer content with being small and fast; they want to be big and physical. If Fields hits, the Giants will have successfully built a diverse weaponry set that ensures Dart has an answer for every coverage look he faces in 2026.