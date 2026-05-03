The New York Giants have Paulson Adebo locked in as their CB1, and that’s barely a comfortable spot to be in. What happens at CB2 is more wide open, and the competition between veteran Greg Newsome and second-round rookie Colton Hood is one of the more genuinely interesting roster battles heading into training camp. John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson want a specific kind of cornerback in this scheme, and the two players competing for this job couldn’t be more different in how they get there.

Greg Newsome: Reclamation Project or Genuine Asset?

Newsome signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with only $3 million guaranteed, which tells you everything about how the market evaluated him after last season. The 25-year-old bounced between Jacksonville and Cleveland in 2025, and the Jacksonville stint was rough. He allowed 446 yards, five touchdowns, and posted a 26.8% missed tackle rate that had people questioning whether his best days were already behind him.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Here’s the thing, though: the Jacksonville situation on defense was complicated. The scheme was not a great fit, and Newsome was asked to do things that didn’t align with how he plays. Before the trade, he was genuinely solid in Cleveland, where the defensive structure made more sense for his skill set. The Giants are betting that a return to a better-fit defense under Harbaugh gives him the environment to perform the way he did in his first two seasons with the Browns, when he was one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the AFC.

At $3 million guaranteed on a prove-it deal, the risk is manageable. If Newsome plays like the 2023 version of himself, the Giants got a legitimate starter at a discount. If he doesn’t, they’re not stuck with him.

Colton Hood: The Rookie Who Could Win It Outright

Most draft analysts had Hood pegged as a late first-round pick. The Giants grabbed him at 37th overall in the second round, and based on what he showed at the college level, that might end up being one of the steals of this entire class.

Hood allowed 318 yards and one touchdown in coverage last season, picked off one pass, and broke up five more. Those are solid numbers, but the numbers don’t fully capture what makes him interesting. He’s a press man bully who gets into receivers at the line and disrupts their release with physical, patient technique. He doesn’t panic when receivers try to stack him and he plays run support with the kind of aggression that defensive coordinators dream about getting from a cornerback.

That style is exactly what Dennard Wilson wants to build his scheme around. Harbaugh has always prioritized physical corners who can win at the line, and Hood’s game is built for that system. The concern is against twitchy, sudden receivers who can win with a quick inside move before Hood can recover. At 21 years old, the processing speed against elite route runners is still developing, but the foundation is already there.

There’s a real chance Hood wins this job outright before training camp is over. His fit in the scheme is too clean for Wilson to leave him on the bench.

What This Means for the Defense

The secondary with Adebo and a healthy version of Newsome or a breakout from Hood can be a legitimate unit. It’s not elite, but it doesn’t have to be with the pass rush the Giants are generating off the edge. Carter and Burns collapsing the pocket quickly makes every cornerback in this league look better than they actually are. The CB2 job is winnable for either player, and the competition is going to be worth watching closely once camp opens.