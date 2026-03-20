The New York Giants’ transformation is officially underway, and while the addition of John Harbaugh brought a new attitude and culture, it’s the financial wizardry of new senior VP of football ops Dawn Aponte that stole the show in free agency. In a masterstroke of salary cap genius, the Giants have completely overhauled their receiving corps for a fraction of the market rate.

By moving on from the bloated $17.5 million per year price tag of Wan’Dale Robinson, the Giants managed to land a new WR2 in Darnell Mooney, a dynamic TE/Slot hybrid in Isaiah Likely, and a vertical threat in Calvin Austin III—all for the combined cost of Robinson. This isn’t just a roster upgrade; it’s a total philosophical shift in how Big Blue extracts maximum value from every dollar spent to support Jaxson Dart’s development.

Recreating Wan’Dale Robinson’s Production in the Aggregate: The “Moneyball” Approach

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In a move straight out of the Oakland A’s front office, Joe Schoen, John Harbaugh, and Dawn Aponte have essentially “recreated Wan’Dale Robinson in the aggregate.” Rather than paying a premium for a single, high-volume slot receiver whose production was often capped by physical limitations, the Giants diversified their investment.

By splitting that $17.5 million across three different profiles—Mooney’s outside speed, Likely’s middle-of-the-field gravity, and Austin’s gadget explosiveness—the Giants have insulated the offense against injury while actually increasing the total expected production of the unit.

It is a cold, calculated exercise in efficiency: they didn’t replace a player; they replaced his 70+ catches and 800 yards with three specialized weapons that collectively offer more schematic headaches for opposing defensive coordinators.

The Giants signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III for $4.5 million combined, and signed Isaiah Likely for $13M per year to replace Wan'Dale Robinson.



$17.5Mfor Mooney, Austin, & Likely, or $17.5M/year for one Wan'Dale Robinson?



Replaced him in the aggregate. Smart. https://t.co/SgbjUhwhb1 — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) March 20, 2026

The Darnell Mooney “Prove-It” Deal

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The centerpiece of this value-driven haul is Darnell Mooney, who joins the Giants on a deal that defines “low-risk, high-reward.” According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Mooney signed for a modest $3 million base salary with a $1.785 million signing bonus. While the contract includes incentives that could push the total to $10 million, the Giants are only on the hook for the heavy lifting if Mooney returns to his 1,000-yard form.

This kind of incentive-laden structure allows the team to maintain long-term cap health while giving Mooney a platform to be the WR2 opposite Malik Nabers. Getting some talent on the opposite boundary was a necessity with Nabers coming off a torn ACL. And a $3M deal with a maximum value of $10M isn’t so bad for a player who put up over 900 yards in 2024.

Isaiah Likely: A Tight End and a Slot Weapon

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Perhaps the most “Harbaugh-esque” move of the spring was the signing of Isaiah Likely to a $13 million-per-year contract. While listed as a tight end, Likely is expected to essentially operate as the Giants’ primary slot receiver, effectively replacing Wan’Dale Robinson.

Likely brings a physical mismatch that Robinson simply couldn’t provide, offering elite red-zone utility and contested-catch ability. By paying $13 million for a Pro Bowl-caliber weapon at a “TE” designation, the Giants have secured a top-tier receiving threat at a massive discount compared to what a WR2 — like Robinson — would command on the open market.

Robinson was a limited, albeit effective, slot receiver. Likely plays in the slot effectively as well, while also playing inline, contributing both in the passing and running game. His value to this scheme can’t be understated. Considering the offense’s incoming philosophical shift, he could provide far more value to the scheme than Robinson could have.

Speed on a Budget: Calvin Austin III

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To round out the depth chart, the Giants tapped into the “speed at a discount” market by signing Calvin Austin III. Per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Austin’s one-year deal is worth just $1.5 million, with incentives that could max out at $4.5 million if he hits specific production markers. Austin provides the verticality and return ability that the Giants have lacked, serving as a cheap, explosive insurance policy for the offense.

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The Giants Successfully Replaced Robinson’s Production

The Giants had a choice this offseason: pay Wan’Dale Robinson $17.5 million per year? Or take that $17.5 million and replace his production (and possibly then some) with three players who can fit three different roles?

Likely could easily put up 500+ yards this year. Mooney and Austin should combine for over 600. yards, conservatively. It will be difficult for Robinson to produce the same numbers as Mooney, Austin, and Likely combined.

“Replacing a single high-value asset by combining the production of several lower-cost alternatives to match the original’s total output.” That’s the Moneyball approach. The Giants replaced Robinson in the aggregate.

Player 2025 Receptions 2025 Receiving Yards 2025 Touchdowns Darnell Mooney 32 443 1 Isaiah Likely 27 307 1 Calvin Austin III 31 372 3 The Aggregate 90 1,122 5 Wan’Dale Robinson 92 1,014 4

The Dawn Aponte vs. Kevin Abrams Era

The contrast between the current front office and the Kevin Abrams era is jarring. Under previous leadership, the Giants often found themselves cap-strapped due to back-loaded deals and high guarantees for mid-tier talent. Since Aponte took the reins of the cap, the Giants have pivoted toward calculated, flexible contracts that protect the team’s future.

The fact that the Giants got Mooney, Likely, and Austin for the same annual cost as Robinson shows a level of cap gymnastics that finally aligns with a winning football philosophy.

Building the “Baltimore North” Identity

Ultimately, these moves reflect the John Harbaugh vision: a roster built on versatile, hungry players who are motivated by performance-based paydays. By stacking the deck with players like Ar’Darius Washington and this new receiving trio, the Giants have created a competitive environment where the best players play, regardless of their draft pedigree or contract size. This overhaul isn’t just about 2026; it’s about setting a standard for how the Giants will efficiently build around their core pieces for years to come.