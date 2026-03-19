As the NFL free agency begins to settle, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh find themselves staring at a familiar problem: a thinning market for interior offensive linemen. While the Giants have been aggressive in building their new identity, the right guard spot remains a massive question mark on the depth chart.

Enter a name that bridges both the Giants’ past and Harbaugh’s former success stories—Kevin Zeitler. The 36-year-old veteran, who spent the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans, remains one of the most consistent pass-protectors in the league. A reunion with Zeitler could be the low-cost, high-floor move that finally solidifies the protection for Jaxson Dart.

Could the Giants and John Harbaugh reunite with Kevin Zeitler?

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The logic for a Kevin Zeitler reunion is rooted in both scheme and history. Zeitler played three standout seasons under John Harbaugh in Baltimore (2021–2023), where he was a pillar of one of the league’s most physical rushing attacks.

Even at age 36, Zeitler’s 2025 campaign with the Titans proved he hasn’t lost his step; he finished the year with a 74.5 PFF overall grade, ranking 13th among all guards. More impressively, his 75.4 pass-blocking grade was 9th-best at the position, allowing a mere 16 total pressures on 590 pass-blocking snaps.

Bringing in a player who already has familiarity with Harbaugh would provide an immediate upgrade over the Giants’ current rostered guards.

Metric 2025 Stats NFL Ranking (Guards) PFF Overall Grade 74.5 13th of 81 Pass-Block Grade 75.4 9th of 81 Run-Block Grade 70.8 20th of 81 Sacks Allowed 4 Pressures Allowed 16 Offensive Snaps 909 Kevin Zeitler: 2025 Season Statistics (TEN)

Zeitler’s 98.2 pass-blocking efficiency score tied for 4th-best in the NFL among qualified guards. He committed only 4 penalties across nearly 1,000 snaps. He hasn’t earned a PFF grade below 70.0 since 2020. With over 900 snaps played at right guard in 2025, Zeitler proved he still has the durability to handle a full 17-game slate.

Bridging the Gap on the Depth Chart

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While the Giants have high hopes for Marcus Mbow and recently re-signed Evan Neal to compete inside, relying on those unproven gambles as primary starters is a dangerous game for a sophomore quarterback’s development. Zeitler represents the ultimate bridge starter.

His durability is notable—having started 213 games in his career, including 16 starts in 2025—and his presence would allow the Giants to take a best-player-available approach in the draft, rather than being forced to reach for a guard.

In a division that features Quinnen Williams, Daron Payne, and Jalen Carter, Zeitler’s veteran savvy and technical refinement are exactly what the Giants need to avoid an interior collapse.

The Financial “Bargain Bin” Reality

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According to recent reports from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are no longer willing to pay mid-tier prices

for guards, which is precisely why Zeitler is such an intriguing option. At this stage of free agency, the former Pro Bowler likely commands a one-year, incentive-heavy deal that fits perfectly into the Giants’ “modest” remaining budget.

By signing Zeitler, Schoen would be filling in an obvious need box with a player who has a proven track record in East Rutherford and an intimate knowledge of the head coach’s expectations. It’s a move that prioritizes protecting Jaxson Dart without mortgaging the team’s long-term cap health.