The 2026 free agency frenzy has cooled into a waiting game for the New York Giants, but the gaping hole at right guard remains the elephant in the room. While the first wave of signings focused on high-priced playmakers like Isaiah Likely and Tremaine Edmunds, the Giants’ offensive line is still looking for that final piece of the interior puzzle.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the team has interest in a potential target at right guard: Baltimore Ravens free agent Daniel Faalele. Standing at 6’8″ and 380 lbs, Faalele is a “Harbaugh guy” through and through. He offers rare physical traits that Matt Nagy covets for his power-run schemes. But, considering his inconsistent performances in Baltimore, Faalele is far from the major upgrade at guard that Giants fans desire.

With Faalele’s interest surfacing just as the team officially re-signed Evan Neal to a one-year “prove-it” deal, it seems like the Giants are pivoting toward a high-upside, low-cost competition at right guard. For a team that seemed to finally figure it out on the offensive line after years of instability, is going low-cost and high-upside the right move?

The Giants were initially interested in signing former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros at right guard, like Alijah Vera-Tucker and Wyatt Teller; they’ve since pivoted to the bottom of the barrell. It’s a confusing pivot and a dangerous strategy to deploy as the team has a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart entering the crucial second season of his career.

The “Baltimore North” Pipeline: Daniel Faalele

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The interest in Daniel Faalele is the latest chapter in the “Baltimore North” transformation taking place in New York, but many fans view this as a “Ravens scrap heap” rather than an upgrade. Faalele started all 17 games at right guard for the Ravens in 2025, and while his familiarity with John Harbaugh is a selling point, his performance was a major concern.

Dunleavy reports that the Giants turned to Faalele after negotiations for Alijah Vera-Tucker became too rich, settling on the 26-year-old as a more reasonable financial alternative. However, “reasonable” price tags often lead to “unreasonable” pressure on a young quarterback like Jaxson Dart.

The Pros: Why Harbaugh is Biting

From a coaching perspective, the pros start and end with Faalele’s physical nature. You simply cannot coach a human being to be 6’8″ and nearly 400 pounds. In a power-run scheme, Faalele’s ability to act as a literal human wall in the run game is enticing. His 72.4 PFF run-blocking grade on gap-scheme plays last year suggests he can move bodies when he gets his hands on them. Furthermore, his contract would likely be a “modest” deal, allowing Joe Schoen and Dawn Aponte to keep the Giants’ cap health in the green while the team searches for a long-term solution.

The Cons: The “Human Pylon” Concern

The cons, however, are frankly terrifying for a team that has historically struggled in pass protection. Faalele’s lateral movement is a significant liability; he finished 2025 with a dismal 48.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing 4 sacks and 32 total pressures. Against the elite, twitchy interior rushers of the NFC East, there is a legitimate fear that Faalele will be a turnstile. Giants fans, who have already endured years of subpar line play, are understandably skeptical about a player who was often the weakest link in an otherwise stellar Ravens offense.

The Evan Neal Wildcard

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Faalele is to Ravens fans what Evan Neal has been to Giants fans; a frustrating turnstile whose poor performances got his quarterbacks bruised and battered.

That’s why it was a shock for fans to hear that the Giants are officially bringing back former No. 7 overall pick on a one-year, veteran-minimum contract. Neal spent the entire 2025 season as a healthy-scratch-turned-IR-casualty following a failed transition to guard, but Harbaugh reportedly liked what he saw on tape and believes Neal has “untapped potential.” Neal could compete for the right guard job as well

Whether it’s Faalele’s size or Neal’s untapped potential, the Giants are banking on coaching to fix a right guard spot that has consistently plagued this offense. It’s a gamble that will either look like a masterstroke of value or a catastrophic failure to protect the franchise QB.

At the end of the day, however, it’s a risk the Giants should not be taking. Good teams don’t gamble on a young quarterback’s development with low-cost moves on the offensive lines. The best teams build elite offensive lines in front of the quarterback to ensure he is protected, then surround him with playmakers.

The Giants have given Dart a solid arsenal of weapons, but the interior of the offensive line is still a massive question mark, and Faalele or Neal likely aren’t the answer. It’s a confusing and dangerous approach to the offensive line. But the Giants are cap-strapped after spending big through the first 48 hours of free agency, so it will have to do.