Giants ‘monitoring’ 36-year-old veteran quarterback as free agency begins

The New York Giants are surveying their options at the quarterback position. The NFL’s legal tampering period will begin at noon on Monday and the quarterback dominoes are expected to fall into place rather quickly. While the Giants have been primarily linked to New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, they are also eyeing Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson as a potential option in free agency.

Giants reportedly monitoring Russell Wilson

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants are “monitoring” Wilson as free agency nears:

“They are monitoring what happens with 36-year old Russell Wilson and he could end up being their guy,” Schwartz reported.

Wilson seems more like a Plan B than a Plan A, however, as they are reportedly “waiting on” Rodgers. But if they do strike out on Rodgers, Wilson seems to be the Giants’ pivot.

Wilson would be a solid signing for New York

Although Big Blue seems eager to get one of Rodgers or Wilson in the building, neither quarterback seems to share that same feeling. Rodgers has left New York waiting for an answer as he surveys his options and attempts to find a better situation. Wilson seems destined to do the same, seeking a more competitive team in free agency with the Giants being a fallback option.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they have far less to offer these veteran quarterbacks than other teams. They went 3-14 last season and are run by a regime that could be torn down if things go haywire again this season. Some free agents might view signing with the Giants as similar to boarding a sinking ship.

Nevertheless, if the Giants are able to sign Wilson, he would be a tremendous upgrade for them at quarterback. He’s not the player he once was, but the 36-year-old is still an effective quarterback. Wilson made 11 starts in 2024, throwing for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio and an additional two touchdowns rushing.

Wilson took the Steelers to the playoffs last season after going 6-5 as the starter to close the year. Would he make the Giants a playoff team overnight? Probably not, but he would give their offense a level of functionality that they haven’t had in two years.