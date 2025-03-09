Giants reportedly the ‘most likely destination’ for Aaron Rodgers in free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ hunt for a starting quarterback has begun. The team has been active in the market for a new quarterback, reportedly beginning to express interest in some of the top options during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The legal tampering period and unofficial start to free agency is on Monday. The Giants will move quickly to land a veteran quarterback on the open market to upgrade their roster. They have been interested in signing QB Aaron Rodgers, one of the market’s top options, and reportedly remain the most likely to land him.

The Giants are reportedly Aaron Rodgers’s “most likely destination”

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants are one of a few teams interested in signing Rodgers, but remain his most likely landing spot:

“The Giants are in on Rodgers, and remain his most likely destination—they’d likely pair him with a rookie drafted somewhere in the top 100, if they do wind up landing him,” Breer reported. “Minnesota is lurking on Rodgers, in the event that [Daniel] Jones bolts.”

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers is considered the “biggest name” on the market at the quarterback position. The 41-year-old is a Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP after all. However, he is not the player that he once was, and certain off-the-field actions have some concerned about what kind of an impact he would have on the Giants.

Rodgers could be a major upgrade for the Giants

In 2024 with the New York Jets, Rodgers was a solid starter, throwing for 3,897 yards with a 28-12 TD-INT ratio. Such a stat line would far surpass that of any Giants quarterback in the last six years — and that was the worst of Rodgers.

If Rodgers even returns to form just a little bit in 2025, he would be the best quarterback the Giants have had under center since Eli Manning. Despite his advanced age and other concerns, Rodgers is the Giants’ best option to immediately elevate their floor for the 2025 season. Plus, he doesn’t prevent them from seeking a long-term answer at the position either.

If they add Rodgers, the Giants could still aim to draft a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be their top options in the first round. Both of those youngsters could benefit greatly from sitting behind Rodgers and learning from one of the game’s all-time greats, as Jordan Love did with the Green Bay Packers.