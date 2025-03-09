Latest mock draft has Giants trade up to No. 1 pick for top QB prospect

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have largely been linked to one of the top-two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class and the latest mock draft follows that trend.

Giants move up 2 spots in draft for Miami’s Cam Ward

The Associated Press released their 2025 Mock Draft on Thursday. In it, they had the Giants moving up to take Miami QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick:

“Trading up to get Ward would be a long-term solution at the most important position,” AP’s Rob Maaddi wrote. “[Tennessee] Titans GM Mike Borgonzi needs a sure pick and would land a defensive player at No. 3 while adding another asset. Mock trade: Giants get No. 1 pick and a fifth-rounder (168) for the No. 3 overall pick and a second-rounder (34).”

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Giants would erase risk of missing out on QB in trade-up

The Giants have a great chance of landing either Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick. Though the Titans and Browns both need a quarterback as well, there are a couple of standout talents that could entice both franchises to look elsewhere ahead of New York.

Those game-changing prospects include Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. All it would take is one of the two aforementioned franchises taking Carter or Hunter to ensure New York without them having to engage in a trade-off of picks.

Nevertheless, as Maaddi noted, the Giants not trading up to No. 2 in last year’s draft kept them from selecting then-reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who wound up leading the Washington Commanders to last season’s NFC championship game. Thus, New York could make sure they get their vaunted franchise quarterback to pair with superstar rookie WR Malik Nabers in 2025 by leaving no gray area on draft day.