Giants could reunite defensive coordinator with Pro Bowl pass-rusher in free agency

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A new free agent option has emerged for the New York Giants, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Tennessee Titans are releasing Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry.

The Titans are releasing Harold Landry

Landry had been with the Titans since 2018 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. The Boston College product appeared in all 17 games last season and recorded 71 tackles (15 for a loss) and 9.5 sacks.

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans currently hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, and Landry’s release now opens the door for the possibility to select Abdul Carter with the No. 1 pick. Tennessee is coming off of a historically bad season in which they went just 3-14 and have holes all around the roster.

As for the Giants, Landry could be a strong fit given that their defensive coordinator is familiar with Landry. Shane Bowen was hired by New York last season after spending the previous six years with the Titans (three as an outside linebackers coach, three as defensive coordinator).

Landry could be a strong fit with the Giants under Shane Bowen

In Bowen’s first season as Titans defensive coordinator, Landry had his best NFL season. He recorded 12 sacks, 75 tackles (14 for a loss), 22 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble as the Titans won the AFC South with a 12-5 record. Landry clearly plays well under Bowen’s system and New York is in need of some linebacker help.

Landry has been durable for most of his career, though he did suffer a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2022 season. However, he proved to bounce back nicely and his game hasn’t dramatically dropped off since the injury.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason after having one of their worst individual seasons in the history of the franchise. The team won just one home game all season and was the second-lowest scoring offense, and they were not as imposing defensively as initially envisioned.

Landry could bring a new dynamic to the Giants with some versatility. He would also form a strong pass rushing trio with Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns and could make the Giants’ defense formidable once again.