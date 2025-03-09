Giants can overhaul cornerback room with a tier 1 signing

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants have a glaring issue in the secondary, and it’s not one they can afford to ignore. Deonte Banks, their 2023 first-round pick, showed flashes of talent but isn’t ready to be the team’s top corner. If the Giants are serious about improving their defense, they need a proven veteran to stabilize the unit and push Banks’ development in the right direction.

Top Targets on the Market

There are three premier cornerbacks available in free agency: Charvarius Ward, Byron Murphy, and D.J. Reed. While all three would be major upgrades, Reed might be the best fit.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old has been a key piece for the Jets over the past few seasons, though his 2024 campaign wasn’t his best. He allowed 431 yards and two touchdowns while recording seven pass breakups. That slight dip in performance, however, can be attributed to the dysfunction surrounding the Jets, who fired their coaching staff midseason.

Reed, listed at 5’9″ and 188 pounds, doesn’t have elite size, but he makes up for it with his instincts and physicality. He’s excellent around the line of scrimmage and has a willingness to tackle that would bring a much-needed edge to the Giants’ defense.

A Fair Price for a Quality Starter

Spotrac projects Reed to land a four-year, $58.6 million deal, averaging about $14.65 million per season. That price point fits well within the Giants’ budget, and it’s possible he even gets a little more than that if multiple teams come calling.

Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

At the moment, the Giants have roughly $45.6 million in salary cap space but will have $146.4 million available in 2026. They can structure contracts to push salary into future years, allowing them to make big moves now while maintaining financial flexibility.

A Necessary Move for the Secondary

The Giants’ defense was inconsistent last season, largely due to a secondary that lacked depth and experience. If they want to compete in the NFC East, they need a reliable cover corner to help solidify their back end. Reed has the traits to be a strong No. 1 option, and if Banks takes a step forward in year three, the Giants could suddenly have a respectable tandem on the outside.

General manager Joe Schoen has been aggressive in improving the roster, but this is one of those moves that feels like a necessity rather than a luxury. Whether it’s Reed, Murphy, or Ward, the Giants have to spend big on the secondary if they want any shot at slowing down the explosive passing attacks in their division.