Giants reportedly ‘waiting on’ Aaron Rodgers as free agency begins

The New York Giants are stuck playing the waiting game. They have expressed their interest in acquiring New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, however, as the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at noon on Monday, their top quarterback choice is surveying all of his options.

Giants reportedly waiting on Aaron Rodgers

It seems like the Giants have made their decision: they want Rodgers as their next quarterback. However, while the interest might be mutual, New York certainly doesn’t seem like the quarterback’s top choice.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, although the Giants are waiting for him to say yes, Rodgers plans on speaking with several teams before making a decision:

“As of Sunday evening, the Giants were waiting on Aaron Rodgers, per sources,” Raanan reported on X. He was assessing all his options with the negotiating window set to open today at noon.

“Rodgers is expected to talk with the Seahawks and the Steelers are also an option.”

Unfortunately for the Giants, they are not the most desirable of the options in front of Rodgers. They are likely to draft a quarterback who would probably replace Rodgers by season’s end, are coming off a 3-14 season, do not have an established offensive line, and are run by a regime that is seemingly on its last leg. With all of those factors in mind, it seems probable that Rodgers will opt to sign elsewhere if another team with a better situation is interested. The Giants, at this time, seem like a backup plan — as they were with Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

What could Rodgers bring to the Giants?

At 41 years old, Rodgers could offer the Giants a short-term solution at the quarterback position while they form a succession plan from him to whichever rookie they target in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. New York is reportedly interested in trading up for the No. 1 overall pick to draft a rookie who would presumably become the starter by the end of the 2025 season.

However, in the short-term, Rodgers would be a sizeable upgrade over what the G-Men had last season. He threw for 3,897 yards with a 28-12 TD-INT ratio last season. Comparatively, the Giants’ four quarterbacks threw for a combined 3,521 yards with a 15-13 TD-INT ratio. Adding Rodgers would instantly make the Giants a more competitive football team while also giving them a mentor to serve as the bridge to their future franchise quarterback.