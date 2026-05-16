The New York Giants are not trying to build some cute little offense around Jaxson Dart. They are trying to build a nasty one, and Dart sounds like he knows exactly where this thing is headed.

“I just think that we’re very versatile,” Dart said. “I can’t wait for all my boys to be healthy, and I’m excited about the new pieces we brought in. We’re just gonna be a physical, violent team.”

That is the line. That is the identity. And if the Giants actually become that kind of offense in 2026, Dart has a real path to a massive Year 2 breakout, maybe even into the top-seven quarterback conversation.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dart already showed enough as a rookie

The rookie year was not perfect, but it was a whole lot better than people want to admit.

Dart finished 2025 with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 63.7% completion rate, and a 91.7 passer rating. He also added 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, which changes the math completely when you start projecting what he can become with a better supporting cast.

That is 24 total touchdowns in a year where the Giants were still figuring out the offense around him. He did not have the full version of the receiver room. He did not have the full version of the run game. He did not have the benefit of continuity with this new staff and all the pieces now being added around him.

The Giants finally gave him real help

This is why I like the leap case.

The Giants did not just add one weapon and call it a day. They added Darnell Mooney on a smart value deal, brought in Pat Ricard to make the run game more violent, added Francis Mauigoa up front, and kept building around Malik Nabers as the clear alpha. Not to mention adding Isaiah Likely at tight end.

That is how you help a young quarterback. You give him speed, protection, spacing, and a run game that makes defenses live in uncomfortable personnel groupings.

Mooney matters because he stretches the field. Nabers matters because he bends coverage. Ricard matters because he lets the Giants lean into heavier looks without becoming predictable. Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. matter because they can turn this into a run-first offense that still creates explosives off play-action and movement. Isaiah Likely is an elite pass-catching tight end.

The projection is aggressive for a reason

If Dart stays healthy, I think the realistic Year 2 projection should be somewhere around 3,700 to 4,000 passing yards, 20-25 passing touchdowns, another 500-plus rushing yards, and 6 to 8 scores on the ground.

That puts him near 30-plus total touchdowns, with the rushing impact giving him a weekly floor most quarterbacks simply do not have. That is where the top-seven argument starts to make sense.

The Giants also have the offensive line trending in the right direction, and that group might finally be one they can trust. If Dart gets cleaner pockets and a real rushing identity behind him, his entire game opens up.

This offense can finally have teeth

The word “violent” matters because it tells you how Dart sees this team. He does not sound like a quarterback hoping to survive. He sounds like a quarterback who expects the Giants to dictate games.

That is a huge difference.

With John Harbaugh setting the tone, Greg Roman influencing the run game, Matt Nagy helping shape the passing structure, and a deeper group of skill players around Dart, the Giants suddenly have a path to being aggressive without being reckless.

That is where Year 2 quarterbacks can take off. Not because everything is perfect, but because the system finally lets their best traits breathe.

If Dart turns last year’s flashes into weekly control, the Giants are going to be a problem. And if this offense really becomes as physical as he thinks it will, a top-seven quarterback leap is not some crazy dream. It is on the table.