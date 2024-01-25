Giants listed as one of 3 ‘best fits’ for dynamic quarterback prospect in NFL Draft

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Picking sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants are likely out of the Caleb Williams Sweepstakes. The consensus top-two quarterback prospects are projected to be off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock. However, there still seems to be an outside chance that the next-best quarterback prospect is available for Big Blue.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is widely considered to be the third-best quarterback prospect in the draft class. While insiders claim New York is keen on finding its next signal-caller this offseason, Daniels could stand out as their top option.

Drafting Daniels would make sense for the G-Men. Not only is a Heisman-winning quarterback, he’s also a prospect that would seemingly fit perfectly into head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. Justin Melo of The Draft Network detailed the reasons why the Giants are one of three “best fits” for Daniels in this upcoming draft.

Giants listed a “best fit” for LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels is coming off a prolific 2023 season that saw him throw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns en route to a Heisman Trophy and a 10-3 record for the Tigers. Now Daniels is gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft where he is widely expected to be a top-10 draft pick.

There is a chance that Daniels is a top-three selection, plucking him off the board before Big Blue has a chance to draft him. But if he is available at No. 6, Daniels would be a perfect choice for Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

“If for whatever reason Daniels makes it past the Patriots at No. 3, he isn’t expected to garner consideration from the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Chargers with the next two picks,” Melo of The Draft Network explained. “This scenario would place the New York Giants in a prime position to select Daniel Jones’ successor.”

The Giants have a difficult decision to make regarding QB Daniel Jones. They signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract just last offseason. But after a disappointing 2023 campaign which was cut short by injuries, Jones’ future is now in question.

“Jones did not meet the Giants’ expectations in 2023 after signing a four-year contract extension worth $160 million last summer,” Melo wrote. “Injuries and inconsistent play doomed Jones, who threw just two touchdowns and six interceptions in six regular-season appearances.”

Melo believes Daniels could be the perfect replacement for Jones:

“If Giants general manager Joe Schoen is considering replacing Jones, he’d likely have to do so with a rookie quarterback given the sizable financial commitment already made to Jones. Drafting Daniels would give Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll a new and exciting quarterback to build around.”

What would the Giants be getting in Daniels?

Adding to his explosive 2023 stat line, Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, bringing his total yards from scrimmage up to 4,946 and his touchdown total up to 50. He also turned the ball over just five times all season (four interceptions and one fumble lost).

Daniels is an elite dual-threat quarterback prospect who has received comparisons to the likes of NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. His ability to throw the deep ball is also bar-none in this draft class. He threw 20 touchdowns with zero interceptions on passes traveling 20+ yards downfield this season with a PFF grade of 99.9 on 20+ yard throws.

Considering the Giants’ lack of explosion on offense this season, Daniels could be viewed as the perfect solution to that problem. He creates big plays with both his arm and his legs and has a keen sense of when to and when not to take risks, evidenced by his low turnover rate. Drafting Daniels would secure the Giants an elite athlete at the quarterback position with a stellar deep ball to transform their offense for years to come.