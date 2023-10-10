Giants legend says team is wasting Daniel Jones’ contract

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ offensive line has let franchise quarterback Daniel Jones get hit at a staggering rate this season. Jones has been pressured 91 times this season, per Pro Football Focus. In Week 5, Jones was under pressure on 44% of his dropbacks and suffered a neck injury while being sacked in the fourth quarter.

Giants legend Tiki Barbers recently shared his thoughts on his former team’s performance. The former running back said the team is committing “malpractice” by forcing their quarterback to play behind such a poor offensive line.

Tiki Barber Claims “Malpractice” By The Giants’ Coaching Staff

“The Giants need to do something different, otherwise he’s not gonna make it through the season…It’s malpractice what they’re doing with him and the offensive line. It is so bad, I would be scared to be back there.” Tiki Barber on Evan and Tiki h/t The New York Post

Jones stayed in the game into the fourth quarter during this week’s loss. After suffering a neck injury, backup QB Tyrod Taylor entered the game.

Considering how bad the offensive line has been, and the status of Big Blue’s season record, they could consider giving Taylor more playing time in an effort to protect Jones’ future.

“You almost don’t want [Jones] back there for his health and his safety,” Barber said.

Barber Says Giants Are Wasting Their Quarterback

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason to make himself one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. Big Blue invested in Jones as their franchise quarterback but has failed to give him the tools to succeed this season.

“If he can’t stay healthy because of the hits this quarterback is taking, then this $40 million a year contract gets wasted. It’s gone,” Barber said on Evan and Tiki.

New York is wasting Jones’ talent behind such a poor offensive line. When the quarterback is under such frequent and intense pressure, it’s difficult to play the position to the $40-million standard that has been set. There are very few quarterbacks in the history of the game that would be able to find success behind such a historically poor offensive line.

Barber Praises Daniel Jones

Jones has received his fair share of criticism this season along with his offensive line. The line may be leaving its quarterback out to dry, but Jones has made some costly mistakes, too.

However, Barber is still impressed by Jones and praised the signal-caller’s toughness.

“Daniel Jones is durable, he’s tough, he’s strong, you love the kid because of how he wants to be a winner. But he’s getting obliterated, and I don’t know if I would want him back there with this offensive line.” Tiki Barber on Evan and Tiki h/t The New York Post

As the season continues to spiral out of control, things seem like they will continue to go from bad to worse for Big Blue. Jones has proven his toughness and durability behind this offensive line, but now that he is dealing with an injury, the coaching staff will need to consider making significant changes to preserve their quarterback’s future.