Giants are beginning to see young pass-rusher’s true potential

After a slow start to the season, New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is finally starting to showcase his true potential.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Recent Surge In Production

Over the past three games for the Giants, Thibodeaux has been more productive than ever before. He has produced four sacks in the last three games, matching his total from last season.

Thibodeaux received heavy criticism at the start of the season for his lack of productivity in Week 1 and Week 2. But since then, Thibodeaux has frequently found himself in the backfield disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

In Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, Thibodeaux took advantage of a banged-up Dolphins offensive line, sacking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He also finished the game with a fumble recovery.

Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Tua on first down



Stayed low, used pop/power to open an alley to the inside with a solid finish.



Thibodeaux already matched his sack total from last year after a slow start to the season pic.twitter.com/RlVHU5NJfW — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 9, 2023

Thibodeaux Has Sky-High Potential

Thibodeaux showed promise toward the end of his rookie season, totaling three of his four sacks on the year in the team’s final five games. The 22-year-old is producing at a similar rate now amidst Big Blue’s disappointing season.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the fifth-overall pick in last year’s draft. The Oregon product entered the NFL with exceedingly high expectations and delivered on them during his rookie year. He totaled 45 pressures last season and turned in a number of game-changing plays to establish himself as a rising superstar.

The Giants Should Build Around Thibodeaux

With such elite potentially finally on display, Big Blue can feel confident in Thibodeaux as they build their defense around him for the future.

The Giants are spiraling out of control with a 1-4 start on the season and could soon be in rebuild mode, but Thibodeaux’s performance this season will be a silver lining that gives them hope for the future.