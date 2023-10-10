Giants could bring in familiar face to bolster offensive line depth

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After QB Daniel Jones went down with a neck injury in the fourth quarter of the New York Giants’ 31–16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Giants are looking at options to help an offensive line in shambles.

Can Tyre Phillips Improve Giants’ Weakness at Left Tackle?

Dan Duggan of The Athletic shared via Twitter that former Giants guard Tyre Phillips is awaiting a decision from the franchise regarding a potential reunion according to his agent Paul DeRousselle:

Spoke to Tyre Phillips' agent, Paul DeRousselle, to see if the Giants had reached out about bringing him back from the Eagles' practice squad and for any intel on why he was cut by the Giants.



DeRousselle hasn't heard from the Giants today. DeRousselle said Phillips is "100… October 10, 2023

Phillips was the 106th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens and upped his play in his third season as a member of the Giants. He allowed a career-low 16 pressures and only three sacks in 365 snaps.

The 6-5, 330-pound lineman saw considerable time at left and right tackle in 2022. Currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, he has yet to take the field in 2023 and doesn’t have a body of work to show for through five weeks.

Nonetheless, should the front office bring him on board, he would join Justin Pugh as the latest addition to a substandard offensive line that has given up 161 sack yards and let opposing defenses hold them to only three rushing touchdowns.

The Giants Need the Full Package in Order to Get Offense Rolling

His health is a plus, and being deemed a ‘high character guy’ is always good to have in a locker room, but most of the Giants’ players (and coaches) have taken accountability in the media for their disastrous performances and yet nothing has improved for the team.

Nevertheless, he is acclimated to the Giants’ system, having played for reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. His stats in his last full season show that he has the capability to produce on the field.

Sharpness, reaction time, and leadership are what the Giants desperately lack, and Phillips will have to update his resume and prove all three in order to take the field for Big Blue in the coming weeks. Current left tackle Josh Ezeudu is on the hot seat for his blown coverage that caused Jones’ injury and could lose his spot in the rotation and free up an opportunity for Phillips.