Giants are continuing to mismanage explosive rookie playmaker

The New York Giants are continuing to underutilize rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The third-round pick was absent from the game plan as the G-men lost their third consecutive game Sunday to the Miami Dolphins.

Jalin Hyatt was absent from the game plan in Week 5

Hyatt recorded zero targets in Sunday’s 31–16 loss to Miami, and through his first five NFL games has only recorded four receptions. The third-round draft pick out of Tennessee has virtually become an afterthought in the Giants’ offense, which is kind of surprising given the lack of scoring that has come out of them so far this season.

It looked like Hyatt was going to become more involved after making two phenomenal catches for a total of 89 yards to jumpstart a comeback over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

However, since then he has only recorded two receptions for 10 yards, both of which came in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants’ offense is a disaster this season

The Giants’ offense has been nothing short of stagnant this season, ranking 30th in the NFL in total passing yards and dead last in touchdowns and yards per catch. This lack of production has been the biggest contributing factor to their 1-4 start to the season, and they are the only team in the NFL to have yet to take an offensive snap with a lead this season.

Hyatt flashed tremendous speed and catching abilities during training camp, which left a good first impression on the coaching staff. Therefore, his disappearance from the game plan remains a mystery.

Incorporating Hyatt into the offense

If the Giants want to energize the offense, they will need to get Hyatt on the field more often. His elusiveness and blistering speed can help open up the field for quarterback Daniel Jones to get the ball to other key weapons such as Darren Waller, who has also seen his usage drop compared to previous seasons.

Hyatt’s presence would also give the Giants a true playmaker in their receiving corps, as the lack of such playmaking is part of why New York’s offense is struggling.

Maybe Hyatt will see the field more next weekend against the Buffalo Bills. That remains to be seen, but something must change for their season to be turned around.

